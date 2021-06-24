Cancel
Seminole, OK

Lord Kordel Ross-McGuire

Seminole Producer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKordel, the son of Jeff McGuire and Shonda (Ross) Ross-McGuire, was born January 6, 1996, in Shawnee. He grew up in Seminole and graduated with the Seminole High School, class of 2015. He was employed at Lowe’s and worked in their tool department in Shawnee. Kordel enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons, Magic: The Gathering card game, golf, air soft and playing video games. Kordel really enjoy being with his friends and loved a good debate, he liked to play chess and to discuss anything that made you think outside the box or question your position on a topic. He was also gifted with the ability to mix and make friends with a very diverse group of people; not only did he have a broad range of friends, he could blend groups of people together who typically might not have socialized. An interesting story about Kordel, he purchased a parcel of land in Scotland, as owner of the land he was granted the title of Lord.

