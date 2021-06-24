People on the Move
Peter Sarsby is a Vice President and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in San Francisco. In this role, Peter works closely with successful founders, hedge fund managers, asset management professionals, venture capitalists and members of the FinTech and BioTech communities in the Bay Area and across the country. Peter brings nearly 20 years of institutional capital markets experience to his role. Prior to joining the Private Bank, Peter was a Director of Institutional Sales at Credit Suisse.www.bizjournals.com