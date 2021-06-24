People on the Move

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.