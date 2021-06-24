Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

People on the Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Sarsby is a Vice President and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in San Francisco. In this role, Peter works closely with successful founders, hedge fund managers, asset management professionals, venture capitalists and members of the FinTech and BioTech communities in the Bay Area and across the country. Peter brings nearly 20 years of institutional capital markets experience to his role. Prior to joining the Private Bank, Peter was a Director of Institutional Sales at Credit Suisse.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J P Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Biotech#J P Morgan Private Bank#Fintech#The Private Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessswfinstitute.org

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and PE Firm Invest in PS Logistics

Private equity firm Gamut Capital Management, L.P. in partnership with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), signed a definitive agreement to invest in PS Logistics, LLC. PS Logistics is a flatbed transportation and full-service logistics provider in the United States. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Businesskdal610.com

Private equity firm Bridgepoint plans London IPO

LONDON (Reuters) -Private equity firm Bridgepoint said on Tuesday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange, raising at least 300 million pounds ($416.10 million) from new shares to help fund its growth plans and pay down debt. The decision to list follows a buoyant few years for private...
Miami, FLPosted by
MarketRealist

Who Owns the Champlain Towers in Miami? Concerns Surface After Tragedy

On Jun. 24, a building of the Champlain Towers condominiums collapsed in Miami. Several people are dead—nine as of Jun. 27—with over 100 missing as the investigation into what happened continues. The Miami Herald says that the condominium comprised three towers that were each 12 stories high. The one that collapsed, the South Tower, had the most units, at a total of 136. It's unclear how many of them were occupied at the time of the collapse.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rikoon Group LLC Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Collateralized Debt Obligation Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Natixis

The latest study released on the Global Collateralized Debt Obligation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Collateralized Debt Obligation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Economyfinbold.com

Banco Azteca to be first Mexican bank to venture in Bitcoin

Mexico’s Banco Azteca is set to become the first bank in the country to venture into Bitcoin as more global lending institutions plan to offer crypto products. The revelation was made by the bank’s owner Ricardo Salinas Pliego during a Twitter conversation. He indicated that Bitcoin is an excellent portfolio diversifier.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Several other research analysts...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alerus Financial worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businesscryptofinancialtimes.com

Morgan Stanley Backs Blockchain With Investment in Securitize

Startup Securitize Inc., which is developing a blockchain platform for investors to buy and sell shares in closely held companies and other assets, gathered $48 million in a fundraising round co-led by Morgan Stanley. The Series B round, also led by Blockchain Capital, marks the first investment in the blockchain...
Businesstynmagazine.com

Citigroup launches a digital asset unit within its wealth management division

Wall Street giant Citigroup has officially launched a new business unit dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, according to a memo obtained by The Block. The firm announced Thursday morning the new group, dubbed Digital Assets Group, which will sit within its wealth management division, Citi Global Wealth Investments, according to the memo.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Acquires 1,723 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,557 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450,445 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.38% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $29,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.