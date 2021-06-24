Cancel
The Latest: Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia

By The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 further deaths. Both tallies are the highest since late January. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

