According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date courtesy of its progress on the transformation plan. The company is ahead of track with the launch of Owned Brands as part of its efforts to expand its portfolio, rebuilding its revenues and margins. It recently launched three Owned Brands, including Our Table, Wild Sage and Squared Away. This brings the company’s Owned Brands launches so far this year to six. It targets at least eight Owned Brands launches by the end of February 2022 and at least 10 by fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Improved margins and lower expenses led to the third successive quarter of profit growth. However, its drab sales, dismal store traffic, elevated shipping constraints and rising freight costs, remain concerns.”