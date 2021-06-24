Cancel
Rembrandt’s Night Watch uncropped by AI 300 years after it was trimmed

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mixture of artificial intelligence and painstaking research has allowed researchers to restore Rembrandt van Rijn’s The Night Watch to its original size, the Associated Press reports, centuries after it was trimmed down to fit in a smaller wall. The work was conducted as part of the Operation Night Watch project, and the results are being exhibited in the Honor Gallery in Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, which sees the original painting flanked by printed strips filling in the lost sections.

Looking at his work it hones in on the varying degrees of silence and being with oneself. His pieces convey what it means to sit in your own silence – even if it comes with a degree of fear or uncertainty. He used colour, morphs space, and distorts the human figures that we see presented.