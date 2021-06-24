Cancel
Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' and what it means 50 years later

Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 1971, Marvin Gaye’s album “What’s Going On” spoke directly to a country in crisis. On Tuesday, Newsday music critic Rafer Guzmán examined how the seminal album still resonates in 2021. Credit: Newsday staff; File footage; YouTube / Markos Dutra, US National Archives; Photo Credit: Alamy; AP; Everett Collection; Getty Images / Angela Deane-Drummond, John Minihan, Michael Ochs Archives, Dave Watt; Soul Train via Getty Images.

www.newsday.com
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to Produce Marvin Gaye Biopic 'What's Going On'

Deadline has learned that Warner Bros. spent upwards of $80 million to acquire the script for the biopic What’s Going On about Marvin Gaye, written by poet and playwright Marcus Gardley. Allen Hughes has been tapped to direct. His previous directorial credits include The Book of Eli and 1993’s Menace II Society, both of which were done with his brother Albert.
Warner Bros Acquires Long-Awaited Marvin Gaye Biopic 'What's Going On'

Warner Bros acquires the biopic of legendary soul singer Marvin Gaye entitled What’s Going On, which Allen Hughes will direct, and produce with Dr. Dre, Jimmy Lovine and Andrew Lazar. We previously reported that Dr. Dre had been working to get the film produced in 2018, and three years later, it is finally in motion.
1077 WRKR

What's Goin' On: Detroit Street Named in Honor of Marvin Gaye

Joining Michigan music royalty Aretha Franklin, Glen Frey, Stevie Wonder, and David Ruffin, Marvin Gaye now has a Detroit street named after him. Marvin Gaye once lived at the intersection of Outer Drive W and Monica St, just a few miles northwest of Hitsville U.S.A. Now, that roadway has been christened Marvin Gaye Dr. in honor of the Motown star.
What's Going On: Personal and Racial Trauma in the Music of Marvin Gaye

An important thing about symbolization and trauma is that they are opposites, and that is what makes art so special: It takes trauma, something that by definition cuts us off from community and from symbols, and turns it into something that is collectively shareable. It produces symbolization when for most of us symbolization seems impossible, when words fail most of us. From a psychoanalytic perspective, this link between trauma and art comes as little surprise. So as we confront the dissociation involved in having Juneteenth, the date in 1865 that news of the end of slavery in the United States reached Texas, named a national holiday while Texas and many other states are in the process of banning any public education on why a national holiday on Juneteenth is absolutely necessary, we also remember that the United States is founded on trauma, for it is founded not only on dreams of freedom and equality but also on the realities of slavery and racism, racism being as fundamental to the Enlightenment vision as are freedom and equality.
'What's Going On' at 50 – Marvin Gaye's Motown Classic Is As Relevant Today as It Was in 1971

Motown wasn’t really known for its politically conscious music. Then came What’s Going On. Released on May 21, 1971, at the height of the Vietnam War, Marvin Gaye’s album became a monster, spawning three hit singles on its way to becoming Motown’s best-selling album to date. The album also marked a turning point for Motown and for Marvin Gaye as an artist.
