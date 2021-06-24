Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' and what it means 50 years later

An important thing about symbolization and trauma is that they are opposites, and that is what makes art so special: It takes trauma, something that by definition cuts us off from community and from symbols, and turns it into something that is collectively shareable. It produces symbolization when for most of us symbolization seems impossible, when words fail most of us. From a psychoanalytic perspective, this link between trauma and art comes as little surprise. So as we confront the dissociation involved in having Juneteenth, the date in 1865 that news of the end of slavery in the United States reached Texas, named a national holiday while Texas and many other states are in the process of banning any public education on why a national holiday on Juneteenth is absolutely necessary, we also remember that the United States is founded on trauma, for it is founded not only on dreams of freedom and equality but also on the realities of slavery and racism, racism being as fundamental to the Enlightenment vision as are freedom and equality.