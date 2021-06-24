Cancel
Garfield, MN

Rear end collision sends one to the hospital

By Joe Korkowski
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Garfield, MN) Wednesday, approximately 6:44 pm the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call of an injury accident that occurred near the address of 6536 County Road 82, just east of Garfield. Upon arrival deputies located both vehicles involved in the crash in the south ditch. The 2007 Volkswagen driven by 44 year old Jesse Michael Klug had extensive rear end damage and the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 44 year old Sean Mitchell Hanson had extensive front end damage. Both men are from Alexandria. Klug was transported from the scene by ambulance to Alomere Hospital and later air lifted to St. Cloud Hospital. Klug's injuries are unknown at this time. Hanson appeared uninjured. Initial investigation determined Klug was stopped westbound on County Road 82 turning into a private drive and was struck from behind by Hanson in his Chevrolet Silverado. This investigation is on going.

