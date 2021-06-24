Cancel
Constructing graphs from genetic encodings

By Dániel L. Barabási, Dániel Czégel
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur understanding of real-world connected systems has benefited from studying their evolution, from random wirings and rewirings to growth-dependent topologies. Long overlooked in this search has been the role of the innate: networks that connect based on identity-dependent compatibility rules. Inspired by the genetic principles that guide brain connectivity, we derive a network encoding process that can utilize wiring rules to reproducibly generate specific topologies. To illustrate the representational power of this approach, we propose stochastic and deterministic processes for generating a wide range of network topologies. Specifically, we detail network heuristics that generate structured graphs, such as feed-forward and hierarchical networks. In addition, we characterize a Random Genetic (RG) family of networks, which, like Erdős–Rényi graphs, display critical phase transitions, however their modular underpinnings lead to markedly different behaviors under targeted attacks. The proposed framework provides a relevant null-model for social and biological systems, where diverse metrics of identity underpin a node’s preferred connectivity.

www.nature.com
