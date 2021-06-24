Cancel
June design news: ice cream, guitar straps and Lego

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing design to shape the world so that it’s accessible and welcoming is a great achievement. This month’s design news celebrates projects that aim to do just that, from artist Annie Nicholson’s mental health support and ice cream project Fandangoe Whip to the biannual Index Prize shortlist which has a real focus on inclusive products. Special mention goes to social enterprise Love Welcomes, an organisation which brings craft skills, legal and business advice to women living in refugee camps. The Edge from U2 has designed a guitar strap for sale as part of their range.

Petsroyalexaminer.com

Summer ice cream

If you need a distraction from the stress of living through a pandemic, visiting your local ice cream shop for a guilt-free treat may do the trick. There are many kinds of cold sweets to sample including soft ice cream, hard ice cream, sorbet, parfaits, slushies, sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, frozen yogurt, popsicles, and more. There’s bound to be something for everyone.
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

Tour an art deco French palace with Loewe fragrance

‘History as basis, as starting point. History as inspiration,’ is the brand comment from Loewe when asked about the connection between its fragrances and Villa Magnán in Biarritz, south-west France, where the Loewe fragrance collection has been photographed. The brand’s focus on history is no surprise. A 175-year-old Spanish leather...
MusicMusicRadar.com

This Lego bass guitar features 2,000 bricks

Not only is Burls Art's Lego bass guitar is certainly a looker. The YouTuber used 2,000 pieces for the body to create an intricate design with only a hard maple piece in the centre to provide essential strength under string tension. Even the headstock features Lego pieces. Epoxy resin was...
Designdudeiwantthat.com

Metal Handsaw Art

Cindy Chinn didn't hand-saw these handsaws into the stunning scenes and pieces of art you see here, but she did hand-cut them with a plasma torch. And, from cowboys to emus, fishermen to Bigfoot, her technique is definitely the most skilled thing I've ever seen done with a rusty blade.
Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Meet The Artist Bringing Colorful Whimsy to Ceramics

“It all starts with shape and color,” says this rising-star French ceramist. Using a knifelike tool, Gavalet slices earthenware into flat forms that she then hand-assembles into three dimensions, firing the results before painting them with colorful enamels for one last bake, all in her petite workshop just outside Paris. The wild and whimsical pieces (squiggly striped vases, mirrors outlined in zany shapes) take inspiration from Ettore Sottsass’s playful objects, Jean Dubuffet’s graphic compositions, and her nine-year-old daughter’s spontaneous drawings.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Restaurantsallears.net

NEWS: Salt & Straw Ice Cream Announces NEW Disney World Location!

There are TONS of places to grab incredible ice cream in Disney World if you find yourself craving something cold and sweet!. There are classics like Beaches & Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, and there are brand new spots like BoardWalk Ice Cream and Gelateria Toscana. But now, there is another new ice cream spot coming to Disney World!
Sheldon, IAnwestiowa.com

Ice cream social on June 17 in Sheldon

SHELDON—The Sheldon Christian Retirement Home will host an ice cream social featuring the music of the Kempers Quartet, a group from Sioux Center, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17. People are welcome to stop by 6-7 p.m. for an open house tour of open rooms.
Petssidewalkdog.com

Little Man Ice Cream

Wanna dine with your dachshund? Doggos are welcome on the patio. Dog-friendly deets: pup cones, plenty of pats from their pup-lovin’ staff. Hooman features: (p)oodles of flavors to choose from, homemade waffle cones, near Hishom Park. Amenities. Due to COVID, please call ahead to confirm details. Inaccurate info here? For...
Shoppingentertainmentearth.com

LEGO Pink Ice Cube Tray

Serve your drinks on the bricks! The LEGO Pink Ice Cube Tray is made of silicone that makes ice cubes shaped as LEGO bricks to cool off your beverage. The classic design links perfectly to the creative universe of LEGO and extends the LEGO adventure. The design of the ice cubes is upscaled LEGO bricks in various shapes. Tray measures approximately 6 3/4-inches wide x 4 3/4-inches long x 3/4-inch tall.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ice Cream-Inspired Candles

Moose Tracks Ice Cream teamed up with another Michigan-based company, Wax Poetic Candle Bar, to create an ice cream-inspired candle that promises to delight those who want to indulge their senses. The candle is made with ingredients sourced from Michigan and they capture the essence of the Original Moose Tracks flavor with vanilla, peanut butter cups and Moose Tracks Fudge.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fiber-Based Ice Cream Tubs

Picard, a French producer of frozen food, replaced its plastic tubs with fiber-based ice cream tubs. The innovation comes after a partnership with AR Packaging. The two companies teamed up to create ice cream boxes that contain 95% cartonboard. Cartonboard is made from renewable fibers from sustainably managed forests. On...
Visual Artthe-saleroom.com

Fine Art & Antiques Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 841. Dancing sartyr, after an antique model of the Fauno Danzante from Pompeii, 20th...
Restaurantsedgefieldadvertiser.com

Ice Cream and Icey Roads

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. Going down the road, my wife and I decided we wanted a soft serve ice cream...
Visual ArtDezeen

London Southbank University spotlights 18 student architecture projects

A concrete playground for children and a bankers' hub where the public can learn about the financial world are included in Deezen's latest school show by students at London Southbank University. Also included are a working, living and teaching space for local Camden artists and a redesign of Piccadilly Circus...