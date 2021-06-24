June design news: ice cream, guitar straps and Lego
Using design to shape the world so that it’s accessible and welcoming is a great achievement. This month’s design news celebrates projects that aim to do just that, from artist Annie Nicholson’s mental health support and ice cream project Fandangoe Whip to the biannual Index Prize shortlist which has a real focus on inclusive products. Special mention goes to social enterprise Love Welcomes, an organisation which brings craft skills, legal and business advice to women living in refugee camps. The Edge from U2 has designed a guitar strap for sale as part of their range.www.theguardian.com