June design news: ice cream, guitar straps and Lego

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...