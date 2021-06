SANTIAGO, Chile, June 25th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chile has consolidated its reputation as a leading player in the global food industry in recent years. Domestic and export food sales combined totaled more than US$47 billion in 2019. As a result, food ranks second after mining in terms of importance to the Chilean economy. Chile exports close to US$20 billion annually and has one of the most important networks of trade agreements in the world, giving it access to favorable trading conditions with countries accounting for 88% of global GDP. Regionally it stands out for its logistics, innovation and food safety. Now the country is seeking to take a leap in quality into new sectors.