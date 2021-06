To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced artist, you’ll find Clip Studio Paint as the best software to use for digital drawing and painting. This digital art software offers two versions named Clip Studio Paint Ex and Clip Studio Paint Pro. Most of the users always remain confused about which version of Clip Studio Paint should they buy? Well, it actually depends on what type of art you want to create as both these software programs servers different needs. Here we will do a contrast of these programs to know which one is better for you.