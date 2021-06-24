Stage, Slam, Spoken Word And More: Austin Youth Poet Laureate Program Embraces Broad Definition Of Poetry

Pictured from left are former Winona Poets Laureate James Armstrong, Ken McCullough, and Emilio DeGrazia. On Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. there will be a book launch of the recently-published anthology, “Crossings: An Anthology of the Poets Laureate of Winona Minnesota,” edited by Ken McCullough, published by Shipwreckt Books. The event will take place at the Winona County Historical Society at 120 Johnson Street in Winona. The readers will be James Armstrong, Ken McCullough, Emilio DeGrazia and Lukas Ramsey, subbing for his sister Nicholle Ramsey. Copies of the anthology will be available for purchase after the reading, as well as copies of books by the participating authors. The anthology is a handsome, 130-page hardcover volume with 40 photographs taken from Winona’s history. Many of the poems relate to Winona historical events and persons and were written primarily during each poet’s tenure as poet laureate.