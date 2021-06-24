Cancel
Stage, Slam, Spoken Word And More: Austin Youth Poet Laureate Program Embraces Broad Definition Of Poetry

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Gorman was named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. Four years later, she became familiar to many Americans after her performance of her original poem "The Hill We Climb" at the presidential inauguration. That performance garnered a lot of attention for Gorman, but also for the art...

Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Madison poet laureate presents 'Poetry for the People Workshop'

EAU CLAIRE -- Madison Poet Laureate Angie Trudell Vasquez will present a program titled “Poetry for the People Workshop” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. The program is part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's Virtual Writers Retreat. The Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library are partnering on the talks.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

The Indy, Ep. 11: Poet Laureate and Cunningham Family

“The Indy” is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. This week’s episode recaps some of our stories from June including: Charles Donelan on Emma Trelles, Santa Barbara’s Poet Laureate, a live Poetry Reading From Cameron DePaco, Celina Garcia On Tarot by Caro, and Victor Bryant and John Zant on the Cunningham Family.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Civic Poet, Jourdan Imani Keith, Launches Women & Whales First, Poetry in a Climate of Change Podcast

Seattle’s Civic Poet, Jourdan Imani Keith, has partnered with Jack Straw Cultural Center for the new podcast, Women & Whales First, Poetry in a Climate of Change. Launching on June 19, this podcast will host conversations between Jourdan and local poets about how poetry can be a tool to illuminate environmental and social issues. Episodes will launch on Soundcloud every Saturday through July 30.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Arts commission talks poet laureate program

The Port Townsend Arts Commission wants to set up a poet laureate program. The idea has been under consideration since March, when the notion was added to the advisory body’s work plan for 2021. Committee members talked about the creation of a poet laureate program in depth at their May...
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Meet Amanda Gorman’s California successor as youth poet laureate: Alexandra Huynh

Last year, when Amanda Gorman read “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration, it was a watershed moment on many fronts: a signal of unity in the wake of the Capitol attack; the emergence of a rising star at the age of 22, the youngest-ever person to become an inaugural poet; and a national spotlight on a new position of growing prominence: the national youth poet laureate.
Boston, MAWBUR

In Their Own Words: Kids Reflect On COVID-19 In Letters, Poetry And Artwork

The frustrations and fears of adults were shared widely in columns and commentaries across many news sites, including our own. It was time to hear more from the kids. And the kids truly delivered; we received dozens of entries over the few short weeks we requested the letters. The power of the work we received prompted us to launch a second call for submissions.
Seattle, WAPort Townsend Leader

Port Townsend student named Seattle Youth Poet Laureate

Port Townsend High School senior Zinnia Hansen was recently named Seattle Arts and Lectures’ 2021/2022 Youth Poet Laureate. The Seattle Youth Poet Laureate program identifies young writers and leaders who are committed to poetry, engagement, education, and equity across the region. Every year one applicant is awarded the prestigious title...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Athens poet laureate unveils new poetry collection

The Athens poet laureate is publishing a new collection of her poems, available through a small regional seller, she announced Monday. “Zero, a Door,” is the latest project by Athens’ own Poet Laureate, Wendy McVicker. McVicker told The Athens Messenger that her new project is a collection of landscape poetry inspired by the region as well her experiences as a “cis-woman in middle America” in the late 20th century.
Visual Artadvocatemag.com

Vicki Meek celebrates Black lives through immersive art

Photography by Jessica Turner. Vicki Meek never thought she’d be anything but an artist. The Philadelphia native started taking art lessons when she was 8 years old and went on to earn a bachelor of fine arts from Temple University and a master of fine arts from the University of Wisconsin. She moved to Dallas in 1980 to marry her fiancé, who convinced her the Dallas art scene was all that. “I was beyond shocked,” she says. “The art scene wasn’t anything. I was depressed by that, but it took me very little time to decide to be a change agent in this city.” She worked at the South Dallas Cultural Center for almost 20 years as a manager, programmer and fundraiser. When she retired in 2016, she focused on bringing her artwork to Dallas. “I didn’t want to do that much before because my job was to promote local artists, and I didn’t want to compete with them.” Meek started her career as a sculptor but shifted her focus to art installations that examine Black life in America. She has permanent collections in the African-American Museum in Dallas, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art in Indiana. In January, her installation Stony the Road We Trod: A Shrine to Black America debuted at the Nasher Sculpture Center as the artist’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Winona poets laureate launch anthology

Pictured from left are former Winona Poets Laureate James Armstrong, Ken McCullough, and Emilio DeGrazia. On Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. there will be a book launch of the recently-published anthology, “Crossings: An Anthology of the Poets Laureate of Winona Minnesota,” edited by Ken McCullough, published by Shipwreckt Books. The event will take place at the Winona County Historical Society at 120 Johnson Street in Winona. The readers will be James Armstrong, Ken McCullough, Emilio DeGrazia and Lukas Ramsey, subbing for his sister Nicholle Ramsey. Copies of the anthology will be available for purchase after the reading, as well as copies of books by the participating authors. The anthology is a handsome, 130-page hardcover volume with 40 photographs taken from Winona’s history. Many of the poems relate to Winona historical events and persons and were written primarily during each poet’s tenure as poet laureate.
Books & LiteratureDuluth News Tribune

Readings & Writers: Poetry events, book signings and more

Climate Emergency Poetry events, the third Sunday of the month. Check the CEP Facebook page to learn where each month’s reading will take place. Click on “Event.” July 18: Guest host is recent UMD grad Stine Myrah introducing her own list of climate advocates. Aug 15: Twin Ports public figures.
Books & Literatureboston.gov

'With Clipped Wings': Boston Youth Poet Laureate Alondra Bobadilla book launch

Join the City of Boston and Boston Youth Poet Laureate Alondra Bobadilla in celebrating the launch of her debut collection of poetry, "With Clipped Wings". The book launch will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 6 - 8 p.m. in the McKim Courtyard at the Boston Public Library's Central Library in Copley Square. Registration is not required, but non-reserved seating for this program begins at 5:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Oakland, CApostnewsgroup.com

City Selects Ayodele Nzinga as Inaugural Poet Laureate

Poet, playwright, and community activist Ayodele Nzinga was selected as Oakland’s inaugural poet laureate, city officials announced on June 11. Nzinga is the founding producer and director of the West Oakland theater company Lower Bottom Playaz, established in 1999. She’s also the founding director of Black Arts Movement Business District Community Development Corporation, which produces BAMBDFEST, an international arts and cultural festival celebrating the arts in the Black community.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Curious poets: Students find new means of expression in summer program

Not all poetry requires words. Although this particular classroom of Union Public School’s Ellen Ochoa Elementary is reserved — according to the white board on the wall — for “The Curious Poets Club,” the only rhyming in the room comes from the songs that Angie Jones has selected for today’s activities.