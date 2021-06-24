Laura Lippman, out from behind her characters

Enemies-to-lovers? Tired. Friends-to-enemies-to-friends-to-lovers? Wired. Out of Character was very much a story about making seemingly irreversible mistakes, second chances, and a friendship that blossoms into more. Following Jasper and Milo, Annabeth Albert returns to the world of conventions and tabletop games and takes readers on an emotional ride. Jasper and Milo used to be best friends in school until Milo chose the soccer team over Jasper. Instead of standing by his best friend who was being bullied by those guys, Milo drew clear lines, not wanting to be associated with Jasper’s “nerdiness” because he likes role-play games reminiscent of D&D. Years after no contact, the two collide again as Milo needs Jasper’s help to retrieve valuable gaming cards he lost in a drunken moment of hubris.