Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Estate of Floyd No. 2021-PR-105 (Notice to Creditors)

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 2021-PR-105 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FLOYD A. JOHNSON DOD: 10/20/2020 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth November 10, 1930 and date of death October 20, 2020, was domiciled in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 929 Packer Dr., Holmen, WI 54636. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is October 4, 2021. 5. A claim may be filed at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Room 1201. Form completed by: Attorney Kevin J. Roop 505 King St., Ste. 300 La Crosse, WI 54601 608-784-3540 Bar Number 1024002 DATE SIGNED: June 21, 2021 Electronically signed by Nicole R. Schroeder Probate Registrar 6/24, 7/1, 7/8, LAC81674 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
Holmen, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#Circuit Court#State Of Wisconsin#Packer Dr#Wi 54636
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.