Estate of Floyd No. 2021-PR-105 (Notice to Creditors)
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 2021-PR-105 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FLOYD A. JOHNSON DOD: 10/20/2020 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth November 10, 1930 and date of death October 20, 2020, was domiciled in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 929 Packer Dr., Holmen, WI 54636. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is October 4, 2021. 5. A claim may be filed at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Room 1201. Form completed by: Attorney Kevin J. Roop 505 King St., Ste. 300 La Crosse, WI 54601 608-784-3540 Bar Number 1024002 DATE SIGNED: June 21, 2021 Electronically signed by Nicole R. Schroeder Probate Registrar 6/24, 7/1, 7/8, LAC81674 WNAXLP.www.winonadailynews.com