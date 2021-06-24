Gunter, Cynthia A. 1968-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.
Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Gunter, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away after a courageous five year battle with breast cancer on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 11, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Dora Judah and Donald Smith. She graduated from Central High School class of 1987, and married Bartholomew Gunter on April 16, 1987. Cindy worked at United States Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier for the last 32 years in the communities of DeKalb and Rushville, Missouri.www.newspressnow.com