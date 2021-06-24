Garage Sale - RAIN or SHINE. 6

As the saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” When you go to a garage sale or flea market, you’re going to run into people who are eager to get rid of stuff. Maybe they inherited their parent’s or grandparent’s house, and they’re keen to clear it out and get the house on the market. Most of the time, these people have absolutely no idea what their antique and vintage items are worth. They don’t care about potentially losing a couple hundred dollars worth of stuff, because it’s holding them back from selling the house for hundreds of thousands. That’s where people like you and me can find the golden opportunity to flip something from garage sales for profit!