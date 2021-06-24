Cancel
Garage Sale - RAIN or SHINE. 6

Winona Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarage Sale - RAIN or SHINE. 6542 115th St., Chippewa, 1 mile outside of town. Look for the orange signs - worth the drive! Thurs., Fri., & Sat., June 24, 25, 26, 8am - 6pm, Sun., June 27 will be 1/2 price, 1/2 day from 10am - 2pm. Lots of guy, gal & kid stuff. Most items will be inside a huge 36x40 garage that's filled to the brim. Dumpbox, tent heater, 2 seeders, 2 push mowers (1 new in box), heavy duty hose, tools, 4 grills, snowboard, beautiful handmade sleigh, 2 dog beds, 4 kitchen chairs, roll top desk w/matching file cabinet, 3 TV's, albums, guitars, copier, boys & girls clothes (infant - large), toys, books, collector cards, housewares, decor, perfume, jewelry, quilts & knit afghans.

Shoppingsabethaherald.com

Thank you from the Citywide Garage Sale group

[pdf-embedder url="http://www.sabethaherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CW-Garage-Sale-Thank-You- You have reached the maximum number of views this month!Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
ShoppingPosted by
Y105

Camp Albrecht Acres “Scratch & Dent” Garage Sale Friday

Camp Albrecht Acres will host a fundraising "Scratch & Dent" Garage Sale on Friday at the camp on Sherrill Road. Proceeds will go toward providing support to campers at Camp Albrecht Acres. The sale will take place from 2:00 until 5:00 PM. LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start...
Shoppingnewhopemn.gov

New Hope Citywide Garage Sale Map Now Available!

New Hope’s second annual citywide garage sale is June 18-19 and the official map is now available. Nearly 100 garage sales registered for the event!. Use the filter on the interactive map to narrow sales based on what you’re looking for. Click on individual garage sale locations to see sale details, including directions. There is also a printable PDF version of the map, minus the bells and whistles. Due to the number of included sales, the PDF version is divided into two sections - the north end of the city (north of 42nd Avenue) and the south end.
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry United Methodist To Host Garage Sale

The Perry United Methodist Church will be hosting a two day garage sale this weekend. The garage sale will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, and both of the sales will be taking place in the Perry United Methodist Church Annex Basement.
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage garage band Outta Place is ready to rock your garage sale

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from members of Anchorage band Outta Place. Father son duo Duke and Shane Russell have been playing music together forever, but with more musicians in the mix and gig opportunities returning, they’re champing at the bit to take audiences on a musical journey.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

June 25-26: Bridgetown Condos Annual Garage Sale

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Hank Muir for the information in this story.) On Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bridgetown Condos residents will hold their annual garage sale along four blocks of Moore Drive. Taylor Street off Old US-12 (just west...
Mount Pulaski, ILLincoln Courier

Mount Pulaski Hilltop Club seeks garage sale listings

The Hilltop Club is coordinating the garage sale map/flyer for this year. For individuals who plan to have a garage sale, are asked to send the following information to Megan Neaville at: July 4th garagesalesmtpulaski@gmail.com by June 25:. 1. Address where your sale will be held. 2. Description of items...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Annual Sacred Heart garage sale starts Monday

The Sacred Heart annual garage sale gets underway Monday, June 21, at the Sacred Heart Gymnasium, 600 First Ave. S.W. (behind the church and school) Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday, June 25. This may not be the world’s largest, or even the state’s largest, but it is unarguably Oelwein’s largest garage sale.
Maple City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Fr...

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Friday, June 25 9am - 4pm Saturday, June 26 9am - 4pm Sunday, June 27 9am - 3pm Includes vintage Baker furniture in the French Country style, beautiful antique fruit wood dining room table set, Waterford, china, huge collection of Red Cliff dishes, huge collection of white Ironstone pieces, sterling silver serving pieces, beautiful mahogany drop leaf table, McIntosh stereo equipment, high end camera collection, speakers, huge collection of books including antiquarian, albums, lamps, dressers, queen beds, tons of tools, garden furniture, architectural pieces, fishing gear, Fred Bear long bow, letter written and signed by General Sherman, original artwork, bronze sculpture, huge collection of knitting, embroidery and needlepoint items, baskets, newer exercise equipment and SO MUCH MORE! Sign up sheet for Friday will go out at 7 am. Address is: 12426 S. Maple Rd. Please check out: wiseowlestatesales.com for pictures and details.
Beauty & Fashionhomeaddict.io

Professional Secrets for Finding Treasure at Garage Sales

As the saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” When you go to a garage sale or flea market, you’re going to run into people who are eager to get rid of stuff. Maybe they inherited their parent’s or grandparent’s house, and they’re keen to clear it out and get the house on the market. Most of the time, these people have absolutely no idea what their antique and vintage items are worth. They don’t care about potentially losing a couple hundred dollars worth of stuff, because it’s holding them back from selling the house for hundreds of thousands. That’s where people like you and me can find the golden opportunity to flip something from garage sales for profit!
ShoppingOttumwa Courier

MOVING SALE & MULTI-FAMILY SAL...

MOVING SALE & MULTI-FAMILY SALE! Everything must go! Book shelves, guitar, electric hospital bed, clothes, home decor, kitchen items, tools, lots of misc.
Fayetteville, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Fayetteville City-Wide Garage Sale Slated July 10

The ever-popular Fayetteville City-Wide Garage Sale returns Saturday, July 10. Beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting all morning, locations all around Fayetteville will be buzzing with shoppers. There may be more pent-up demand than normal, given that people have been staying home. Maps of locations participating will be available around town the week before and on the day of the sale. This year there…
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Giant Garage Sale x 3 @ Highland Park Improvement Club

Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) is bringing back its Giant Garage Sale – in three sessions – and seeking sellers! Here are the details:. Three Saturdays (July 10, Aug 14, and Sept 11), from 10 am to 3 pm. -Music, food and beverages (including pop-up bar) will be...
Preston, MNKAAL-TV

Root River Trail Towns kick off 60-mile garage sale

(ABC 6 News) - With summer in full swing, many neighborhood garage sales are starting to take place. But imagine this, a sixty-mile garage sale. It's called the Root River Trail Towns garage sale, and it covers the cities of Chatfield, Fountain, Preston, Harmony, Lanesboro, Whalan, Peterson, Rushford Village, Rushford and Houston in southeast Minnesota.
Johnstown, OHMount Vernon News

4-Family Barn Sale (Rain or Shine) - July 1, 2, 3 • 8:00-6:00 and July 5 • 9:00-1:00

4-Family Barn Sale (Rain or Shine) - 12407 Drury Road, Johnstown - July 1, 2, 3 • 8:00-6:00 and July 5 • 9:00-1:00 -Estate sell finds, priced to sell. TONS of Christmas Items, Candles, Housewares, Home Décor, Toys, Dvds, Longaberger, Framed Prints, Bowling Balls, LP Vinyl Records, Glassware, Vintage Items, Wicker Baby Basket, Medical Home Care Items, Boyds Bear Collection, Scrapbooking, Pottery, Hand Crafted Items, OSU items, Fishing Lures, Tools and much more! Monday items $10 and under half off! Garage Sale-12881 Drury Road -July 1-2 8:00-5:00 -gate leg craft table, set of table lamps, household items, car booster seat, crock jug lamp, oak wall shelf and more.
Casper, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Humane Society hosts super garage sale

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper Humane Society is hosting their largest super garage sale ever this weekend. All of the items being sold are donations from people in the community. Prices on these items range anywhere for 25 cents to a couple hundred dollars. Items include but are not limited to: furniture, jewelry, clothing, blankets, bags, pillows, arts and crafts supplies, household items, outdoor items, health and beauty supplies, and of course, items for your furry friends.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Garage sale benefits Soldier Assistance Fund

NEWBURYPORT — A garage sale to raise money for the Derek Hines Soldier Assistance Fund will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 25 Jefferson St. Proceeds from the sale will go to the fund, which provides financial help for Massachusetts soldiers and their families who have suffered serious, career-ending and life-altering injuries while on duty.