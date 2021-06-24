Harrison Ford, 78, Gets Injured While Filming 'Indiana Jones 5' Fight Scene

Hollywood's legendary star Harrison Ford recently got back to work filming his upcoming movie "Indiana Jones 5." He injured his shoulder while on set.

A Disney spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that the 78-year-old actor got injured while rehearsing a fight scene, but the production will continue.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” the statement read. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated.”

Ford is reprising his iconic role as archeologist Indian Jones in the fifth and final installment of the movie franchise. The Chicago native has not played the beloved character since 2008.

Earlier this month, fellow actor Josh Gad shared a picture of Ford back on set wearing his character’s instantly recognizable attire.

Gad, who is not actually in the movie, wrote on social media: “All is right in the world. Welcome back, Dr. Jones. The film is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

ET spoke to Karen Allen, who played Marion Ravenwood in both 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal, and she reflected on her time with the star on set.

Ford's injury onset is not the first one as the Millennium Flacon's hydraulic door previously crushed him on the set of "Star Wars" movie "The Force Awakens."

He was knocked to the ground and pinned down by the heavy door while filming the movie at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire in June 2014. Ford was 71 years old at the time.

Despite the injuries, he still looks forward to being on set. In a 2013 interview, Ford said it was “perfectly appropriate” for him to return as an adventurer:

"What was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened, and that he still managed to survive.”

The film’s production began earlier this month in the United Kingdom. Filming is currently taking place at Pinewood Studios and is directed by James Mangold.

The "Logan" director is taking over from Steven Spielberg, who is still serving as the film's producer. Spielberg also had the pleasure of working with Ford's late wife, Melissa Mathison, a screenwriter.

Mathison wrote the script for the movie “E.T The-Extra-Terrestrial" in 1982 and made her mark on cinema history by being nominated for an Oscar. Spielberg assisted her presence during the shooting of the movie.

Mathison died at age 65 of neuroendocrine cancer and is survived by her two children, whom she shares with Ford, Georgia, 30, and Malcolm, 33, who followed in their parents' footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry.