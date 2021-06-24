‘Love After Lockup’ Stars Brittany & Marcelino Jet Off To Paradise

Joséphine Jobert has revealed that she was devastated after Tobi Bakare left the popular series Death in Paradise in the season ten finale. Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive Q&A with the cast, the star revealed that she cried by herself in her villa after saying goodbye to Tobi while filming in Guadaloupe, explaining: "I am devastated. I cried so much. We had a - not a wrap party because we weren't allowed to - but a goodbye with the team and when I went home to my villa - you don't know this - but I started crying!