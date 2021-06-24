‘Love After Lockup’ Stars Brittany & Marcelino Jet Off To Paradise
Love After Lockup stars Brittany and Marcelino certainly strike all the right notes for WEtv fans. Very popular, fans love the way she turned her life around. She and Marcelino welcomed baby Rebel, she wrote a book and trained as a real estate agent. Now that Marcelino celebrates his birthday, they held a party and then jetted off to Paradise. Fans are there for it as they think the couple totally deserves a good time.www.tvshowsace.com