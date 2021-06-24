Cancel
NBA

Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks beat Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference finals opener

By CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Trae Young scored a career playoff high 48 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. The tight game swung in Atlanta’s favor when Clint Capela put his team ahead with 29.8 seconds left...

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

