It is mind-boggling to think about how technological changes have impacted our lives. For example, just think about the fact that “smart phones” have only been common in the past 20 or so years! (Does anyone remember the old Motorola “brick” cell phone?) With technological advances, we have greater access to information, we can work remotely and children can learn remotely. However, while the use of devices has dramatically increased, we have discovered challenges associated with its use. These are referred to as unanticipated consequences. Think about things like carpal tunnel syndrome, and neck and back problems that have arisen due to prolonged computer use.