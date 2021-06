LEWISBURG — Grams Eatery at 21 N. Third St., Lewisburg, reopens this week, according to owner Jesse Reeves.

Grams sustained damages in an accidental fire on the night of June 17 caused by a kitchen stove.

Reeves said he hopes to reopen Friday but could be delayed until Saturday. He suggests customers monitor the restaurant’s Facebook page, @grams656.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO