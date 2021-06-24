'Title and Deed' by Chester Theatre Company - dark and provocative

I will confess that I have been utterly enraptured by “The Last Five Years” source material — as written semi-autobiographically by the prolific Jason Robert Brown — for almost the entirety of a decade. If a person were to add up the hours that I’ve spent critically listening to each track and contemplating the greater interconnectedness of the music and story, I am sure that it would easily fill weeks, if not months of time. Understandably, when I was offered the chance to (finally) view this show live (albeit virtually), I jumped at it. Prior to this point in time, I had only seen the 2015 movie adaptation and listened to the various iterations of the soundtrack. I am delighted to report that at last being able to see a full, live staging of the show, it did not disappoint.