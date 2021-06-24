Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

'Title and Deed' by Chester Theatre Company - dark and provocative

By Bob Goepfert Entertainment contributor
Saratogian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK, Mass. — Will Eno is a playwright about whom you cannot be neutral. You either love his work or are confounded by it. Chester Theatre Company is offering his one-man show, “Title and Deed,” at Shaker Hancock Village through Sunday and it certainly fits the love-hate relationship audiences have with his material. It’s impossible not to attend the show without being intellectually engaged by the thoughts, and eloquence of the writing.

www.saratogian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Chester Theatre Company#Shaker Hancock Village#Un#Chester Theater Company#Chestertheatre Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Davis, CADaily Democrat

Shrek the Musical Jr. marks last virtual performance for Davis Musical Theatre Company

Davis Musical Theatre Company’s Young Performers’ Theater presents their last virtual show, “Shrek the Musical, Jr.,” at the Showtix4U virtual platform. Shrek leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, the show has a powerful message for the whole family.
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Where We Belong’ presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library

Madeline Sayet’s ‘Where We Belong’ is an elegy for so very much — the voices lost to colonialism, the lives lost through the insanity of war, the languages stamped out, and the end of a sustainable world possibly. It’s a journey of how we ended up at this moment — and why losing the voices, the lives, and the languages may have doomed us.
Louisa, KYWTVQ

Mountain Movers Theatre Company to debut new show in Louisa

LOUSIA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mountain Movers Theatre Company (MOMO) is exacted to get back to business with the 2021 season premiere on Thursday, June 18. The season kicks off with ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes.’ According to MOMO, the show is about the Pump Boys who sell high octane on Highway 57 in Grand Ole Opry country and the Dinettes, Prudie and Rhetta Cupp, who run the Double Cupp diner next door. These groups come together for country western performances that evoke heartbreak and hilarity through guitars, piano, bass and kitchen utensils.
Brentwood, CAthepress.net

Ghostlight Theatre Opens Live with New Show: "Company"

Brentwood’s Ghostlight Theatre is excited to announce their first in-person show since the start of the pandemic last year, in collaboration with Pittsburg Community Theatre and the Pinole Community Players. "Company" is a musical dark comedy that tells the story of Robert (Bobby) as he contemplates his unmarried state at...
Pittsfield, MABoston Globe

Barrington Stage’s ‘Chester Bailey’ glows in the dark

PITTSFIELD — It took just one word for Barrington Stage Company artistic director Julianne Boyd to capture the meaning of the moment Wednesday night before a performance of “Chester Bailey,” a probing, multilayered drama by Joseph Dougherty. “Welcome to live theater in a theater,” Boyd said. A murmur of —...
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Last Five Years’ presented by Constellation Theatre Company

I will confess that I have been utterly enraptured by “The Last Five Years” source material — as written semi-autobiographically by the prolific Jason Robert Brown — for almost the entirety of a decade. If a person were to add up the hours that I’ve spent critically listening to each track and contemplating the greater interconnectedness of the music and story, I am sure that it would easily fill weeks, if not months of time. Understandably, when I was offered the chance to (finally) view this show live (albeit virtually), I jumped at it. Prior to this point in time, I had only seen the 2015 movie adaptation and listened to the various iterations of the soundtrack. I am delighted to report that at last being able to see a full, live staging of the show, it did not disappoint.
Theater & Danceessexonlakechamplain.com

Essex Theatre Company Presents Its 2021 Season

Do you play an instrument? Do you sing, read your own poetry or the poetry of others? Are you a stand-up comedian? Here is your opportunity to perform in the Essex Theatre Company Open Mic on the Fourth of July behind Town Hall in Essex, NY, at 1 pm, sign up at 12:30. Or email your information to info@essextheatre.org. The event is in honor of local poet, Jeff Moredock, who passed away last year. Essex Editions, who published his book Poems from Essex & Elsewhere, will be present at the event. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Or bring a band and sign up! In case of rain the event will be held at the Masonic Lodge, Essex.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

New theatre company will bring thespians to stage here

Despite the fallout from the hardships of 2020, for actors, the show must go on. Calliope Stage, a nonprofit professional theatre company based in Sylva, is going on stage in 2021 with a focus on connecting the culture of Western North Carolina to their performing arts. “We’re really interested in...
Theater & DancePioneer Press

Children’s Theatre Company’s upcoming season to include ‘Annie’ and two world premieres

Children’s Theatre Company’s newly announced 2021-22 season features two world premieres, two popular musicals and an American premiere. It’s also artistic director Peter C. Brosius’ 25th anniversary season. Full-season subscription renewals, upgrades and new full-season subscriptions are on sale now via childrenstheatre.org or by phone at 612-874-0400. “We are thrilled...
Normal, ILwglt.org

Heartland Theatre Company Returns With 'Out of the Box: Diverse Storytelling'

What do an Iranian dancer, a Chili's waitress, an Arabic Jedi, a sweaty ballcap, a racially insensitive delivery man and a closeted Thai Buddhist have in common?. Audience members can find out by attending Heartland Theatre Company’s “Out of the Box: Diverse Stories of How We Think. Feel. Live.” on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.
Theater & Dancecolerainechronicle.co.uk

Bruiser Theatre Company presents new on line show

BRUISER Theatre Company is proud to present the critically-acclaimed Mojo Mickybo by Belfast playwright, Owen McCafferty. Mojo Mickybo shows the friendship between two boys growing up in Belfast – a friendship that at first is immune to the sectarian violence taking place around them, but which nonetheless is ultimately destroyed by it.
Theater & Dancecolumbusunderground.com

Theater Review: Actors’ Theatre Presents Grim, Moving Slice of Theatrical History With ‘The African Company Presents Richard III’

Actors’ Theatre continues their Changes season with a moving version of Carlyle Brown’s 1994 breakout historical drama The African Company Presents Richard III directed by David Glover. The African Company of New York thrived in the 1820s in New York City with popular productions of Shakespeare’s work downtown at the...
Buffalo, NYclarencebee.com

Theatre

Ongoing now-July 4 Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade — Fully staged virtual performance of David Arrow’s production filmed at The Saturn Club of Buffalo. This play portrays Bobby during his campaign for U.S President, and features Daniel Lendzian as RFK under the direction of Mary Kate O’Connell. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, now through Sunday, July […]
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Americana Theatre Company launches 10th anniversary season

PLYMOUTH — Americana Theatre Company has announced the launch of its 10th anniversary season, presenting the madcap comedy “Clue,” playing Thursdays through Sundays from July 8-25 at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 1/2 Court St. “Clue” is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional materials by Hunter...
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Theatre Company’s Show Choir Selected to Perform in Philly

The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company’s award-winning Spotlight Performers Show Choir has been selected to perform during Wawa’s “Welcome America: Broad & Market Festival Experience.”. On Monday, June 28, OCTC’s select group of high school musical theater performers will celebrate their pride for the red, white and blue in the...
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Fly Dance Company: The Gentlemen of Hip Hop at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre presents Fly Dance Company: The Gentlemen of Hip Hop under the stars in Hermann Park. Family favorite Fly Dance Company brings its unique “theatrical hip-hop” to Miller, presenting a stylish, sophisticated and humorous fusion of street dance and classical music. Established in 1995 Fly Dance Company: “The...