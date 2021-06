A renowned Italian chef once told me: “The flavor of truffles is so exquisite, they are best paired with the simplest of dishes, like pasta, scrambled eggs, or risotto.” Like many precious things, truffles, be they white or black, aren’t easy to come by. Growing in the shelter of the roots of mostly oak trees in the dense woods of Italy and France, they need to be sniffed out by specially trained dogs and carefully dug out. Once upon a time, it was pigs, but that method has been banished because the pigs caused too much damage to the soil. You can buy truffle oil to dress a salad or get them preserved in small jars.