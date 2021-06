Valve have reportedly added a new restriction on how often Steam users can change their account’s country, in what appears to be another measure to stop people from buying cheaper games from other regions. According to SteamDB (a third-party tool that tracks Steam’s goings-on), you can no longer update your country more than once every three months – perhaps a little unfair to anyone who actually does move to a new country each season, but it should help shut down more Steam users who’re abusing the system.