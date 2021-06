One of the many audiophile peripherals that have piqued my interest recently has been these DAC/Amp USB-C dongles. Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken a look at products like the Astell and Kern PEE51 and the Questyle M12. These devices have brought a lot of interesting ideas about the accessibility of high-res audio for those on a budget. There’s also the issue of portability with high-resolution listening. Some of us don’t wish to carry around portable amps no matter how small they make them. A DAC dongle adapter is a lot more efficient for travel, and it feels like a natural accessory for any smartphone or laptop. Shanling is a brand that I’ve come to admire for producing such quality among a variety of price points. They have their own type C DAC called the UA2, going for only $85. Let’s see how it stacks up.