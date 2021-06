Black Screen Records announced today they will be releasing a special five vinyl pressing of the VA-11 HALL-A soundtrack. Sukeban Games has partnered with them to release the VA-11 HALL-A: Complete Sound Collection, which has pretty much every song made for the game to give you over three hours of music. The full soundtrack was newly remastered especially for this boxset by Christian Bethge and comes in a deluxe rigid board slipcase, which you can see here. That slipcase comes adorned with pink foil and matte foil lamination, holding a heavy-weight 300g 12" art print with aurahack's CD artwork and liner notes. You can read more about it below as the set is currently on sale for €99,00.