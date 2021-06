NOW: On your mark, get set, and go now! You’ve got a ’Laverne & Shirley’ bus tour to catch. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- They did it their way, and generations of TV viewers love them for it. The iconic TV sitcom from the 70s and 80 "Laverne & Shirley" was based in Milwaukee for much of the series. And now there's a bus tour you can take capturing many sights and sounds from the show and especially the characters. "Schlemiel, Schlimzael MKE" makes stops at the City Hall, a place seen in the opening credits. You'll also visit Lakefront Brewery, Koz's Mini Bowl, and Leon's Custard. "Happy Times Tours & Destinations" came up with the concept, and the owner, Kris Hoff, just happens to play the Laverne character.