Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

“Nanodecoys” – Made From Human Lung Spheroid Cells – Binds and Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Virus

By North Carolina State University
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanodecoys made from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind to and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, promoting viral clearance and reducing lung injury in a macaque model of COVID-19. By mimicking the receptor that the virus binds to rather than targeting the virus itself, nanodecoy therapy could remain effective against emerging variants of the virus.

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Covid 19#Spheroid#Sars#Nc State University#Regenerative Medicine#The Nc State#Unc Ch#Lsc#The Lsc Nanodecoys#Nature Nanotechnology#Bioqual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sciencesamachar-news.com

Covid vaccination microchips metal magnet produce electricity arm india vaccines fact check truth

Several claims are afloat on social media to discourage people from getting themselves vaccinated. Rumours are often spread to ensure vaccine hesitancy among people. One such viral post surfacing on various social media platforms claims that vaccines contain metals or microchips which cause magnets to attach to the arms of vaccinated people. Infact, it went on to say that this phenomenon could even produce electricity.
Public Healthnewswars.com

Smoking Gun? One Month Before COVID Outbreak, Fauci & Moderna Sent “mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates” to Wuhan Lab-Linked Doctor

Documents show Anthony Fauci’s NIH and pharma giant Moderna shared “mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates” with an expert who mentored the Wuhan bat lady and “helped test the COVID vaccine” over a month before COVID-19 was identified. Originally posted by Axios last year, documents reveal the U.S. government and Moderna teamed...
Public Healththefreshtoast.com

This Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Can Be Detected When Lying Down

COVID-19 side effects are typically mild, but there are some exceptions. This particular reaction is obvious when you lie down. While reactions like headache and fatigue are expected when getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some rare ones that have also been reported. From allergic reactions to blood clots, these reactions are concerning, even if they’re highly unlikely. One of these includes myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions that result in heart inflammation.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find drug duo that may cure COVID-19 together

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthnewswars.com

No Need to Vaccinate People Who’ve Previously Had Covid, Study Finds

There’s no need for people who’ve had the Covid-19 virus to get vaccinated, a new study from the Cleveland Clinic finds. In the study published at MedRxiv, Cleveland Clinic researchers evaluated whether those who have not yet been infected by the virus should be prioritized to receive the vaccine. Sampling...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Sciencesciencealert.com

Tens of Thousands of Viruses Found in Human Poop Are Previously Unknown to Science

Research published today in Nature Microbiology has identified 54,118 species of virus living in the human gut - 92 percent of which were previously unknown. But as we and our colleagues from the Joint Genome Institute and Stanford University in California found, the great majority of these were bacteriophages, or "phages" for short. These viruses "eat" bacteria and can't attack human cells.
ScienceNature.com

An evidence that SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) damages hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in the mechanism of pyroptosis in Nlrp3 inflammasome-dependent manner

Mounting evidence accumulates that hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) are damaged during severe SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 infection [1, 2]. It has been reported that patient infected with COVID-19 are frequently presented with anemia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia [1,2,3]. This negative effect of the virus on human hematopoiesis and endothelium has been reported in infected patients and demonstrated in vitro after exposure of cells to SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) [1, 3, 4]. It is known that virus may enter cells and, directly in case of productive infection, lead to their irreversible damage. On the other hand, the interaction of viral SP with some of the receptors expressed on the cell surface may lead to their damage as well [1,2,3]. We have proposed that interaction of SP with the target cell surface receptors induces intracellular hyperactivation of Nlrp3 inflammasome which may lead to cell death by pyroptosis [5]. It is known that pyroptosis is characterized by the creation in a caspase-1 dependent manner of N-gasdermin pores in the cell membrane, which leads to the release of cytosol components to extracellular space and final cell lysis [6].
PharmaceuticalsWorld Economic Forum

These are the ingredients in a COVID-19 vaccine

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Vaccines are generally made up of seven different ingredients. Their composition and creation is complex and detailed. The world will need billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Around the world, there is...
Scienceprincipia-scientific.com

COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Can Cause Multiple Organ Damage

Research obtained by a group of scientists shows the COVID vaccine spike protein can travel from the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues including the spleen, bone marrow, the liver, adrenal glands and in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries. COVID vaccine researchers had previously assumed mRNA COVID...
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Humans have ‘untapped’ ability to regenerate body parts, scientists say

When humans sustain an injury like a cut our first instinct is to ensure it doesn’t get infected. We make sure it’s clean and as it heals, a scar takes its place. Scars are part of life, or at least that’s what we’ve been led to believe, and it’s the human body’s way of forming a barrier between the wound and the dirty outside world. But what if scars weren’t as helpful as well all think? What if scars are actually preventing an even more incredible form of healing? What if humans could actually regenerate body parts? It sounds pretty wild,...