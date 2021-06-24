Confluent Raised $828M In Upsized IPO At $36/Share; Trading Begins Today

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) increased by 10.41% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt IBM has. According to the IBM's most recent financial statement as reported on April 27, 2021, total debt is at $56.40 billion, with $51.21 billion in long-term debt and $5.20 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $10.53 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $45.87 billion.