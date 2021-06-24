Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Confluent Raised $828M In Upsized IPO At $36/Share; Trading Begins Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mk0Dy_0aduZW1P00
  • Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) raised around $828 million in its U.S. initial public offering, selling 23 million shares at $36 per share.
  • The data infrastructure software maker previously marketed the IPO between $29 - $33, Bloomberg reports.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the symbol “CFLT.”
  • Confluent had a diluted valuation close to $12 billion. Confluent was last valued at $4.5 billion in a 2020 funding round.
  • Confluent has over 2,500 customers, which use its platform to organize and manage data.
  • Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Kreps, and Rao are its significant shareholders.
  • Confluent reported a net loss of $44.5 million on revenue of $77 million in Q1 FY21 compared to a $33.6 million loss on $51 million in Q1 FY20.
  • Morgan Stanley (NASDAQ: MS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NASDAQ: JPM), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NASDAQ: GS) led the IPO.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Upsized Ipo#Confluent Inc Lrb#Cflt#Bloomberg#Benchmark Capital#Index Ventures#Sequoia Capital#Fy21#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) rose 28.9% to $114.49 in pre-market trading. Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals disclosed positive interim data from Phase 1 clinical study of their lead in vivo genome editing candidate, NTLA-2001, an investigational CRISPR therapy for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 22%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into IBM's Debt

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) increased by 10.41% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt IBM has. According to the IBM's most recent financial statement as reported on April 27, 2021, total debt is at $56.40 billion, with $51.21 billion in long-term debt and $5.20 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $10.53 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $45.87 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $583.04 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares gained 0.8% to $48.67 in after-hours trading. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:...
Marketsmidgetherald.com

Bright Health valued at $10.6 billion, falls in debut on NYSE

The shares of Bright Health Group fell more than 5 per cent. They did a debut in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday. This group is backed by the Tiger Global and Blackstone Group Inc valuing startup at $10.6 billion. When Compared with the initial public offering price of $18 per share, Bright Health Group’s stock opened at $17. Bright Health had priced 51.3 million shares below its targeted price range of $20 to $23, raising $924.3 million.
Stockstickerreport.com

Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) to Equalweight

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Cecilia Furlong upgraded ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) from Underweight to Equalweight with a price target of $7.00 (from $3.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Didi Global Expected to Close Its IPO Investor Order Books on Monday

Didi Global in an SEC filing noted that it will sell up to 288,000,000 shares at a price range of between $13 and $14 in its IPO. A new report indicates Didi Global Inc, a Beijing-based computer and internet company, is scheduled to close its IPO investor order books for its United States investors by 5 pm on Monday. According to media outlet Reuters, an overallotment option could see the ride-hailing firm sell an extra 43.2 million shares, thereby raising an extra $605,000,000 from the public.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Paysafe Shares Are Moving Today

Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) shares are trading higher by 3.8% Monday morning after Cowen analyst George Mihalos initiated coverage on Paysafe with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15. Paysafe is an integrated payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why MicroStrategy Shares Are Moving Today

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares are trading higher by 3% at $567.50 in Monday's premarket session following an increase Sunday in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company offers the MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Payoneer begins trading on Nasdaq

The payments and digital commerce provider Payoneer and the special-purpose acquisition company FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. have completed their merger, allowing Payoneer to begin trading Monday on the Nasdaq stock market. The business combination, in the works since the estimated $3.3 billion merger of Payoneer with FTAC, was announced four...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Singapore's Online Marketplace Company Carousell Aims US Listing Via SPAC Merger: Bloomberg

Singapore’s online classifieds marketplace operator Carousell Pte is eyeing a U.S. listing via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger at a valuation of up to $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reports. Other Southeast Asian companies harboring similar aspirations include Malaysia’s online used-car platform Carsome Sdn, Indonesia’s Tiket.com, Singapore’s PropertyGuru Pte, and Grab...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Thoma Bravo To Acquire QAD At $20% Premium

Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider QAD Inc (NASDAQ: QADA) for $87.5 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of $2 billion. The purchase price signifies a 20% premium to QAD’s Friday closing price of...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The First Internet Software IPO

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened?: On this day in 1995, Spyglass, Inc. became the first-ever publicly traded internet software company. Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 4,556.79. The S&P 500 traded at around 544.73.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Commercial Vehicle Group Set to Join Russell 2000 Index

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) will be added to the Russell 2000® index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021. “We believe this is confirmation of the significant strides that we have taken to return...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Barclays raised the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) from $310 to $335. Accenture shares rose 1.1% to close at $294.66 on Friday. Jefferies raised Microsoft Corporation (NYSE:MSFT) price target from $290 to $310.. Microsoft shares gained 0.6% to $266.54 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank lifted the price target on...