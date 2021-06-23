Cancel
Okta CEO says total addressable identity and access management market near $80B

By Chris Burt
Cover picture for the articleThe identity and access management (IAM) market continues to adapt to the surge of new users and use cases prompted by the combination of stay-at-home orders and cybersecurity breaches. In this context, Entrust and Yubico have partnered on government IAM, LoginRadius has added a feature, Jamf has launched a biometric access control app, and a new certification program has been launched by IDPro.

