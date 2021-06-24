Cancel
Readlyn, IA

Wade Jay Lampe

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADLYN-Wade Jay Lampe, 46, of Readlyn, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial, as a result of COVID-19 complications. Wade was born on July 29, 1974, in Denver, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Marilyn (Schmidt) Lampe. He attended Denver High School and graduated in 1992. After graduation, he attended Hawkeye Community College and graduated with a degree in Drafting and Design. He was hired by John Deere Foundry as a crane operator in August 1997. Wade met Jess (Meier) in August of 1994. They were united in marriage on July 24th, 1999.

