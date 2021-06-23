Cancel
Clear IPO could raise up to $396M in hot biometrics investment market

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear intends to raise up to $396 million, at a valuation of $2.2 billion, through its proposed initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, the company says in a Form S1-A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Depending on whether plans for IPOs by Chinese...

www.biometricupdate.com
