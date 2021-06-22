Cancel
Henrico County, VA

7590 Strath Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect Opportunity at a Great Price in Varina & Convenient to Everything! Come enjoy country living with this adorable rancher on a large 1-acre lot with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath & 1,110 SF! Major updates include new roof, new water heater, replacement windows & updated HVAC system! The exterior includes a large yard with tons of space and long gravel driveway. The interior includes a large family room with carpet & ceiling fan and the eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet & counter space. Another great entertainment/living space is the Sun Room with carpet, ceiling fan and walls of windows. Both bedrooms are nicely sized, one has carpet and the other has linoleum floors. There is a large utility room and laundry room for more storage space! Located in a quiet spot in Varina and just minutes from all the shopping & restaurants at White Oak Village and the interstates. Don't miss the chance to see this home!

