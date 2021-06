Skoda chose not to make its own model equivalent to the Volkswagen ID.3, opting to launch an ID.4-rival, the Enyaq, as its first electric vehicle based on the MEB platform. And it looks like it still doesn’t want to make its own version of the ID.3, which is what SEAT/Cupra is doing, and according to a recent report, Skoda’s third EV will be another crossover.