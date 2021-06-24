Let's Talk Trauma: Why Do Some People Doubt Their Own Experience of Childhood Trauma?

Even though I could remember many aspects of my own childhood sexual abuse, there were some memories I couldn’t access for a long time. Because I felt I couldn’t objectively “prove” it in a court of law, and because my abusers denied it, I doubted my own memories. Then, after years of trauma recovery, I “remembered” some of the most traumatic details of the abuse. It wasn’t so much that I had completely forgotten them, it was more like I refused to let myself “go there” for so long that it got locked away in my subconscious mind. It was at a time in life where I had already processed so much about my childhood and knew the logical facts about the abuse. It felt as if my brain waited to release the worst information until I was emotionally ready to process it.