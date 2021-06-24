Cancel
Presidential Election

Valerie Biden Owens, the president's sister, has a book deal

By HILLEL ITALIE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden's sister, confidante and longtime political strategist, Valerie Biden Owens, has a book deal.

Celadon Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that Owens' “Growing Up Biden” will come out April 12 of next year. She is expected to cover everything from her childhood as the only girl among four siblings to her “trailblazing, decades-long professional relationship” with Biden, who has referred to Owens as his best friend. Vogue magazine last year dubbed her “The Joe Biden Whisperer.”

The 75-year-old Owens has been working with her older brother for virtually his entire career, dating back to high school in Delaware. She managed his winning 1972 run for the U.S. Senate and his unsuccessful presidential attempts in 1988 and 2008 and was a top advisor for his election to the White House in 2020. She also has been closely involved with his own family, quitting her job as a teacher and moving in with him for four years so she could care for his two sons after he lost his first wife and 13-month old daughter in a 1972 car accident.

“Valerie Biden was the cornerstone that allowed me to sustain and then rebuild my family,” Biden wrote in “Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics," published in 2007.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Owens was represented by Javelin, the Washington, D.C.-based literary agency where other clients have included former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Adviser John Bolton and former House Speaker John Boehner.

Celadon Books is a division of Macmillan Publishers, which in 2017 released Joe Biden's “Promise Me, Dad,” about his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

“Our family’s story is a very American one — full of joy but also shadowed by tragedy," Owens said in a statement. "What we Bidens learned long ago is a timeless lesson: that family matters, possibility can emerge from pain, and the ties that bind us together are stronger than anything that might pull us apart. So this will be a story of one family — but our story, I hope, will resonate and inspire.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden and Pelosi just dynamited the infrastructure deal

Democratic leaders are engaging in a cynical bait-and-switch in a “deal” on a federal infrastructure bill. Every Republican in the Senate, including those who initially signed on to what they thought was a good-faith agreement, should reject the Democrats’ ploy. The difference in the two parties’ approaches has been obvious...
New York City, NYNew York Post

James Patterson has a new hit book with former President Bill Clinton

Not even the Bible outsells James Patterson. His latest, No. 1 on the best seller list, is — with Bill Clinton — “The President’s Daughter.”. “I wrote my first book at age 25. I had no money. I moved to New York, stayed in a hotel room that was barely 8-by-10 and where someone had penciled X’s all over the wallpaper. I knew I had to get out of there. Three publishers turned my first book down. But this was a miracle. It actually won an award as the best mystery — so, immediately, I was off to the races.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Breaking away from Trump

(CNN) — In 2008, Brian Sicknick reached out to Sandra Garza on a dating site. She responded quickly and when they decided to date, "he made an odd request," Garza recalled: Could they meet for breakfast? It "was his favorite meal of the day, particularly blueberry pancakes ..." "Brian was...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McConnell urged Barr to speak out on Trump's election claims

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) privately urged former Attorney General William Barr to refute unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, in part because he thought it would ensure GOP victories in two Georgia Senate runoff elections. McConnell had not publicly criticized former President Trump...
POTUSThe Guardian

New Michael Wolff book reports Trump’s confusion during Capitol attack

Donald Trump told supporters he would march on the Capitol with them on 6 January – then abandoned them after a tense exchange with his chief of staff, according to the first excerpt from Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump White House exposé. The extract was published by New York magazine....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The Big Lie is still complicating Biden's biggest promise

(CNN) — In President Joe Biden's America, there are shades of gray between red and blue. While Biden is preaching that bipartisanship is possible in Washington on infrastructure and is making an effort to work with Republicans, his Justice Department is alleging "racially motivated" overreach by the GOP in US states on elections.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Inside William Barr’s Breakup With Trump

Donald Trump is a man consumed with grievance against people he believes have betrayed him, but few betrayals have enraged him more than what his attorney general did to him. To Trump, the unkindest cut of all was when William Barr stepped forward and declared that there had been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, just as the president was trying to overturn Joe Biden’s victory by claiming that the election had been stolen.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN’s Chris Cuomo appears to scold colleague Maggie Haberman for ‘mistake’ of covering Pence 'incrementally'

CNN host Chris Cuomo appeared to slam his colleague, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, on Friday, for her coverage of former Vice President Mike Pence. Haberman, who is also a CNN political analyst, is on leave from the paper to write a book about former President Donald Trump but has continued to report on Trump-related turmoil. Her latest piece, "Pence, Diverging From Trump, Says He Was ‘Proud’ to Certify Election," apparently didn’t sit well with CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...