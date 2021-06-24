Great Bend wins over Monarchs Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl is much more than a football game. In fact, the goal is to help those that can't help themselves. "We were real excited to partner Wednesday and Thursday with the Cosmosphere and held our hospital experience event," said B.J. Harris with the Shrine Bowl. "They heard stories about our Shrine patients, what they went through, the impact Shriner's Hospital has made and at that moment, you start to see that flash, where perhaps they showed up at camp, thinking, hey, this is a great thing and I'm going to get better and this is going to make me the greatest athlete. That's true, but it's also about something else. So often, we don't give kids an opportunity to do things outside of themselves and for someone else. What I've told football players over the years is, this will be the one and only time this will not benefit you individually. This is not why you're playing football."