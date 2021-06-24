Cancel
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend wins over Monarchs Wednesday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Great Bend Bat Cats used a huge first inning to propel them to a 13-5 win over the Hutchinson Monarchs Wednesday at Hobart-Detter Field. The Bat Cats scored seven times in the first and chased starter Ryan Schlotzhauer after just one third of an inning. Bat Cats catcher Junior Torres homered twice for Great Bend in the win.

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

