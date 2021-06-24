Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Premier League Clubs Interested in Sergio Ramos

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Two Premier League clubs, a club from Serie A and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Spanish legend Sergio Ramos, according to reports.

Previous reports have linked the defender to Chelsea as the club were considering offering Ramos a contract at Stamford Bridge following his release at Real Madrid this summer.

The deal would be similair to the deal which saw Thiago Silva join Chelsea last summer on a free transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vz8f3_0aduYAk200
Sergio Ramos is set to leave Madrid, with his contract expiring at the end of the month Photo by Real Madrid Cordon Press/Sipa USA

However, as per Goal, Chelsea are not the only club in for the centre-back as the outlet report that PSG are front-runners for Ramos.

Goal continue to report that two Premier League clubs, likely to be Chelsea and one other, are keen on signing Ramos. A third, unnamed Serie A club are also in for the defender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2k0z_0aduYAk200
Ramos did not feature for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final but returned to play at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO

Chelsea are in the market for a defender with Ramos been previously linked to the Blues, and the speculation has continued to rise following the announcement of Ramos' exit.

It was claimed Chelsea would turn to either Ramos or Raphael Varane to bolster their centre-back options if Antonio Rudiger left the club.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Ramos?

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho hinted that Ramos would be a great signing for Chelsea whilst talking to talkSPORT.

"You look to Thiago Silva and it’s a similar situation. He didn’t stay in Paris where people expected him to stay a couple more seasons.

"He came to Chelsea, signed one season with an option for one more. He didn’t play every match, he had a couple of little issues but in big matches he gave great stability.

"You can imagine how much he helped the team to develop, the young players and the leadership.

"I believe Ramos is in a similar situation. He’s even more physical than Thiago to cope with the Premier League’s demands.

"He’s very good in the air and I have no doubts that he can play with intensity and for the demands of the Premier League."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
134
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Serie A#Spanish#Psg#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccernation.africa

Shock as Sergio Ramos quits Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is to quit the club, the La Liga giants announced Wednesday. Real said there would be an "act of tribute and farewell" to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.
SoccerAS.com

Why is Sergio Ramos not in Spain squad?

After 180 caps and winning a World Cup and two European championships with the Spain national team, star defender Sergio Ramos won’t be able to join his teammates in their quest for a fourth European title. Follow Spain vs Sweden live stream online with AS English. The official list was...
Norwich, NYPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Gilmour Closing in on Norwich Move

Norwich City are closing in on the signing of Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season long loan, according to reports. The 20-year-old made 11 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side last season and impressed on his full international debut for Scotland, picking up the Man of the Match award in their Euro 2020 draw with England at Wembley.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid willing to send Sergio Ramos another offer to extend his contract -report

Sergio Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid expires in just two weeks and the two parts involved haven’t reached an agreement to extend his deal with the club yet. Reports from Spain suggest that Ramos has changed his mind and is now willing to accept a single-year extension, with Diario AS reporting that Los Blancos will offer Ramos that very same deal after the center-back rejected Madrid’s last offer.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid captain to leave club this summer

Real Madrid have confirmed that club captain Sergio Ramos will leave the club this summer after a trophy-laden 16-year spell. Ramos had been in protracted negotiations over a new contract, however, a short statement confirmed he will leave the Bernabeu after making 671 appearances for Madrid. “Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez,” a statement read.“Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference.”Ramos joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 and played an instrumental role in winning five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. Read More Gareth Bale believes Wales are in a ‘fantastic position’ after win over TurkeyItaly vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonightJack Grealish desperate to face Scotland and prove to Europe how good he is
MLSdebatepost.com

Real Madrid will pay tribute and farewell to Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid announced a tribute and farewell to Sergio Ramos after not reaching an agreement on his renewal. The captain wanted two seasons of contract to continue at the Santiago Bernabéu and waited for a gesture from Florentino Pérez until the last minute to try to reach an agreement. However, different sources inform ESPN that the latest conversations between Ramos and the president have not been satisfactory and the center-back has decided to end his time at Madrid after 16 seasons wearing the white jersey.
UEFAfootballtransfer.news

Sevilla to tempt Sergio Ramos back

Sevilla might try and tempt Sergio Ramos to return to the the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this summer, after he left and spent 16 extremely successful years at Real Madrid, according to AS. The 35-year-old, who has so far made 671 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 101 goals...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Where next for Sergio Ramos?

Rene, Sergio’s brother and agent, has been active these past few months, ever since it became clear that a parting of the ways could be in the offing. There will be suitors; Ramos is still one of the best centre-backs in the world, and is sure to be filled with the rage and hunger that’s made him the man he is.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Real Madrid confirm Sergio Ramos will LEAVE the club this summer after 16 trophy-laden years, with club holding 'farewell' press conference TODAY for their captain - as PSG and Sevilla head queue to sign veteran defender

Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid after 16 years at the Spanish giants. The 35-year-old defender will give a press conference on Thursday to say his final adios – his departure means the 2-0 defeat by Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals last month was his last game for the club.
Premier League67hailhail.com

Cheeky Celtic fans jokingly ask club to sign Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos

Celtic fans love patter, perhaps more than any support in the world, and so when news emerged about Sergio Ramos, you can imagine what happened next. Now, before anyone misinterprets this, nobody is seriously suggesting the 4-time Champions League winner will be moving to Paradise. Swapping Madrid for Glasgow is a move only for the real ballers, namely Thomas Gravesen [BBC].
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid announce Sergio Ramos’ departure

Real Madrid have confirmed that club legend Sergio Ramos is leaving the club. Madrid announced it on their official website, confirming that Ramos will talk to the press on Thursday alongside Florentino Perez. El Real Madrid C. F. comunica que mañana jueves 17 de junio, a las 12:30 h, tendrá...
FIFAmelodyinter.com

Sergio Ramos: And the Young Grew matured and showed class

When you hear the expression “The young Shall Grow” what message does it send to you? Does it merely remind you of an inscription on the body of luxury bus of a transport company or takes you down memory lane on the processes of germination of seed, growth maturity and the yielding of fruits.
Premier Leaguecricketsoccer.com

Sergio Ramos: The Legend

History has its truth, and so has a legend. Legendary truth is of another nature than historical truth. Legendary truth is an invention whose result is reality. Furthermore, history and legend have the same goal; to depict eternal man beneath momentary man. Victor Hugo. Legends are born once in a...