Temporal coding of ERK signalling in β-cells

By Mark O. Huising, John G. Albeck
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has reported genetic evidence that MEK–ERK signalling is needed by β-cells, both for maintenance of β-cell mass and for optimization of insulin release. Their results point towards a new challenge of disentangling ERK signalling across multiple time scales. 1. Ikushima, Y. M. et al. MEK/ERK signaling in...

www.nature.com
#Temporal#Signalling#Cell Growth#Cell Proliferation#Erk#Ikushima#Bifunctionally#Ins1#Bergan Roller#H E Sheridan#Gagnon J Therrien#Mtor#Wang Z Thurmond#D C#Biochem#Pharmacol#A G Toettcher#Chem#Biol#Egfr
CancerNature.com

lncRNA FER1L4 is dysregulated in osteoarthritis and regulates IL-6 expression in human chondrocyte cells

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent joint disease and is one of the major causes of disability in the world. There has been an increase in the incidence of OA, which is associated with an aging population, sedentary lifestyle, and reduced physical activity. Due to the complex OA pathogenesis, there are limited diagnostic tools. OA is a degenerative joint disorder with a recognized inflammatory component, usually described as abnormal expression of inflammatory factors. For instance, interleukin 6 (IL‐6) has been shown to be upregulated in serum and synovial fluid among patients with OA. Most of the inflammatory factors have been associated with the expression of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs). However, the role of the novel lncRNA Fer-1-like protein 4 (FER1L4) in OA is yet to be determined. Here, we interrogated the expression profile of FER1L4 in patients with OA to define its potential application as a diagnostic marker. We collected synovial fluid and blood samples from both OA cases and normal controls. Using qRT-PCR, we evaluated the expression of FER1L4 in plasma and synovial fluid. On the other hand, the expression of IL-6 in plasma and synovial fluid was assessed using ELISA. Besides, the effect of age, gender or disease stage in the expression of the FER1L4 in plasma was also estimated. Moreover, the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to determine the impact of FER1L4 in OA cases compared with the normal controls. In addition, we analyzed the correlation between FER1L4 and IL-6 through Pearson correlation analysis. Also, IL-6 expression in overexpressed FER1L4 samples was detected in chondrocytes through western blot analysis, while FER1L4 expression following endogenous IL-6 exposure was detected by qRT-PCR. Our data showed that whereas lncRNA FER1L4 is downregulated in OA patients, IL‐6 is upregulated. The plasma FER1L4 levels among the OA cases were suppressed with disease progression and old age, and the down-regulation could efficiently discriminate OA patients from normal subjects. In addition, upregulation of FER1L4 inhibited IL‐6 expression in human chondrocyte cells, and treatment with different concentrations of exogenous IL‐6 did not affect the expression of FER1L4. Taken together, our data demonstrates that FER1L4 could efficiently identify OA cases from normal subjects, and can also modulate the expression of IL‐6 in human chondrocytes.
ScienceNature.com

A dynamic normalization model of temporal attention

Vision is dynamic, handling a continuously changing stream of input, yet most models of visual attention are static. Here, we develop a dynamic normalization model of visual temporal attention and constrain it with new psychophysical human data. We manipulated temporal attention—the prioritization of visual information at specific points in time—to a sequence of two stimuli separated by a variable time interval. Voluntary temporal attention improved perceptual sensitivity only over a specific interval range. To explain these data, we modelled voluntary and involuntary attentional gain dynamics. Voluntary gain enhancement took the form of a limited resource over short time intervals, which recovered over time. Taken together, our theoretical and experimental results formalize and generalize the idea of limited attentional resources across space at a single moment to limited resources across time at a single location.
CancerNature.com

Single cell derived mRNA signals across human kidney tumors

Marry M. van den Heuvel-Eibrink ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7760-879X4,. Tumor cells may share some patterns of gene expression with their cell of origin, providing clues into the differentiation state and origin of cancer. Here, we study the differentiation state and cellular origin of 1300 childhood and adult kidney tumors. Using single cell mRNA reference maps of normal tissues, we quantify reference “cellular signals” in each tumor. Quantifying global differentiation, we find that childhood tumors exhibit fetal cellular signals, replacing the presumption of “fetalness” with a quantitative measure of immaturity. By contrast, in adult cancers our assessment refutes the suggestion of dedifferentiation towards a fetal state in most cases. We find an intimate connection between developmental mesenchymal populations and childhood renal tumors. We demonstrate the diagnostic potential of our approach with a case study of a cryptic renal tumor. Our findings provide a cellular definition of human renal tumors through an approach that is broadly applicable to human cancer.
CancerNature.com

Concomitant attenuation of HMGCR expression and activity enhances the growth inhibitory effect of atorvastatin on TGF-β-treated epithelial cancer cells

Epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in primary tumor cells is a key prerequisite for metastasis initiation. Statins, cholesterol-lowering drugs, can delay metastasis formation in vivo and attenuate the growth and proliferation of tumor cells in vitro. The latter effect is stronger in tumor cells with a mesenchymal-like phenotype than in those with an epithelial one. However, the effect of statins on epithelial cancer cells treated with EMT-inducing growth factors such as transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) remains unclear. Here, we examined the effect of atorvastatin on two epithelial cancer cell lines following TGF-β treatment. Atorvastatin-induced growth inhibition was stronger in TGF-β-treated cells than in cells not thusly treated. Moreover, treatment of cells with atorvastatin prior to TGF-β treatment enhanced this effect, which was further potentiated by the simultaneous reduction in the expression of the statin target enzyme, 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR). Dual pharmacological targeting of HMGCR can thus strongly inhibit the growth and proliferation of epithelial cancer cells treated with TGF-β and may also improve statin therapy-mediated attenuation of metastasis formation in vivo.
ScienceNature.com

A multi-omics investigation of the composition and function of extracellular vesicles along the temporal trajectory of COVID-19

Exosomes represent a subtype of extracellular vesicle that is released through retrograde transport and fusion of multivesicular bodies with the plasma membrane1. Although no perfect methodologies currently exist for the high-throughput, unbiased isolation of pure plasma exosomes2,3, investigation of exosome-enriched plasma fractions of extracellular vesicles can confer a glimpse into the endocytic pathway on a systems level. Here we conduct high-coverage lipidomics with an emphasis on sterols and oxysterols, and proteomic analyses of exosome-enriched extracellular vesicles (EVs hereafter) from patients at different temporal stages of COVID-19, including the presymptomatic, hyperinflammatory, resolution and convalescent phases. Our study highlights dysregulated raft lipid metabolism that underlies changes in EV lipid membrane anisotropy that alter the exosomal localization of presenilin-1 (PS-1) in the hyperinflammatory phase. We also show in vitro that EVs from different temporal phases trigger distinct metabolic and transcriptional responses in recipient cells, including in alveolar epithelial cells, which denote the primary site of infection, and liver hepatocytes, which represent a distal secondary site. In comparison to the hyperinflammatory phase, EVs from the resolution phase induce opposing effects on eukaryotic translation and Notch signalling. Our results provide insights into cellular lipid metabolism and inter-tissue crosstalk at different stages of COVID-19 and are a resource to increase our understanding of metabolic dysregulation in COVID-19.
CancerNature.com

Influenza virus infection expands the breadth of antibody responses through IL-4 signalling in B cells

Influenza viruses are a major public health problem. Vaccines are the best available countermeasure to induce effective immunity against infection with seasonal influenza viruses; however, the breadth of antibody responses in infection versus vaccination is quite different. Here, we show that nasal infection controls two sequential processes to induce neutralizing IgG antibodies recognizing the hemagglutinin (HA) of heterotypic strains. The first is viral replication in the lung, which facilitates exposure of shared epitopes that are otherwise hidden from the immune system. The second process is the germinal center (GC) response, in particular, IL-4 derived from follicular helper T cells has an essential role in the expansion of rare GC-B cells recognizing the shared epitopes. Therefore, the combination of exposure of the shared epitopes and efficient proliferation of GC-B cells is critical for generating broadly-protective antibodies. These observations provide insight into mechanisms promoting broad protection from virus infection.
ChemistryNature.com

Two-dimensional ferroelasticity in van der Waals β’-InSe

Two-dimensional (2D) materials exhibit remarkable mechanical properties, enabling their applications as flexible and stretchable ultrathin devices. As the origin of several extraordinary mechanical behaviors, ferroelasticity has also been predicted theoretically in 2D materials, but so far lacks experimental validation and investigation. Here, we present the experimental demonstration of 2D ferroelasticity in both exfoliated and chemical-vapor-deposited β’-In2Se3 down to few-layer thickness. We identify quantitatively 2D spontaneous strain originating from in-plane antiferroelectric distortion, using both atomic-resolution electron microscopy and in situ X-ray diffraction. The symmetry-equivalent strain orientations give rise to three domain variants separated by 60° and 120° domain walls (DWs). Mechanical switching between these ferroelastic domains is achieved under ≤0.5% external strain, demonstrating the feasibility to tailor the antiferroelectric polar structure as well as DW patterns through mechanical stimuli. The detailed domain switching mechanism through both DW propagation and domain nucleation is unraveled, and the effects of 3D stacking on such 2D ferroelasticity are also discussed. The observed 2D ferroelasticity here should be widely available in 2D materials with anisotropic lattice distortion, including the 1T’ transition metal dichalcogenides with Peierls distortion and 2D ferroelectrics such as the SnTe family, rendering tantalizing potential to tune 2D functionalities through strain or DW engineering.
WildlifeNature.com

Dissection of floral transition by single-meristem transcriptomes at high temporal resolution

The vegetative-to-floral transition is a dramatic developmental change of the shoot apical meristem, promoted by the systemic florigen signal. However, poor molecular temporal resolution of this dynamic process has precluded characterization of how meristems respond to florigen induction. Here, we develop a technology that allows sensitive transcriptional profiling of individual shoot apical meristems. Computational ordering of hundreds of tomato samples reconstructed the floral transition process at fine temporal resolution and uncovered novel short-lived gene expression programs that are activated before flowering. These programs are annulled only when both florigen and a parallel signalling pathway are eliminated. Functional screening identified genes acting at the onset of pre-flowering programs that are involved in the regulation of meristem morphogenetic changes but dispensable for the timing of floral transition. Induced expression of these short-lived transition-state genes allowed us to determine their genetic hierarchies and to bypass the need for the main flowering pathways. Our findings illuminate how systemic and autonomous pathways are integrated to control a critical developmental switch.
ScienceNature.com

A specific phase of transcranial alternating current stimulation at the β frequency boosts repetitive paired-pulse TMS-induced plasticity

Transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS) at 20 Hz (β) has been shown to modulate motor evoked potentials (MEPs) when paired with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in a phase-dependent manner. Repetitive paired-pulse TMS (rPPS) with I-wave periodicity (1.5 ms) induced short-lived facilitation of MEPs. We hypothesized that tACS would modulate the facilitatory effects of rPPS in a frequency- and phase-dependent manner. To test our hypothesis, we investigated the effects of combined tACS and rPPS. We applied rPPS in combination with peak or trough phase tACS at 10 Hz (α) or β, or sham tACS (rPPS alone). The facilitatory effects of rPPS in the sham condition were temporary and variable among participants. In the β tACS peak condition, significant increases in single-pulse MEPs persisted for over 30 min after the stimulation, and this effect was stable across participants. In contrast, β tACS in the trough condition did not modulate MEPs. Further, α tACS parameters did not affect single-pulse MEPs after the intervention. These results suggest that a rPPS-induced increase in trans-synaptic efficacy could be strengthened depending on the β tACS phase, and that this technique could produce long-lasting plasticity with respect to cortical excitability.
ChemistryNature.com

Profiling temporal dynamics of acetogenic communities in anaerobic digesters using next-generation sequencing and T-RFLP

Acetogens play a key role in anaerobic degradation of organic material and in maintaining biogas process efficiency. Profiling this community and its temporal changes can help evaluate process stability and function, especially under disturbance/stress conditions, and avoid complete process failure. The formyltetrahydrofolate synthetase (FTHFS) gene can be used as a marker for acetogenic community profiling in diverse environments. In this study, we developed a new high-throughput FTHFS gene sequencing method for acetogenic community profiling and compared it with conventional terminal restriction fragment length polymorphism of the FTHFS gene, 16S rRNA gene-based profiling of the whole bacterial community, and indirect analysis via 16S rRNA profiling of the FTHFS gene-harbouring community. Analyses and method comparisons were made using samples from two laboratory-scale biogas processes, one operated under stable control and one exposed to controlled overloading disturbance. Comparative analysis revealed satisfactory detection of the bacterial community and its changes for all methods, but with some differences in resolution and taxonomic identification. FTHFS gene sequencing was found to be the most suitable and reliable method to study acetogenic communities. These results pave the way for community profiling in various biogas processes and in other environments where the dynamics of acetogenic bacteria have not been well studied.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of antibiotic usage on extended-spectrum β-lactamase producing Escherichia coli prevalence

An increase in antibiotic usage is considered to contribute to the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. Although experts are counting on the antimicrobial stewardship programs to reduce antibiotic usage, their effect remains uncertain. In this study, we aimed to evaluate the impact of antibiotic usage and forecast the prevalence of hospital-acquired extended spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL)—producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) using time-series analysis. Antimicrobial culture information of E. coli was obtained using a text processing technique that helped extract free-text electronic health records from standardized data. The antimicrobial use density (AUD) of antibiotics of interest was used to estimate the quarterly antibiotic usage. Transfer function model was applied to forecast relationship between antibiotic usage and ESBL-producing E. coli. Of the 1938 hospital-acquired isolates, 831 isolates (42.9%) were ESBL-producing E. coli. Both the proportion of ESBL-producing E. coli and AUD increased over time. The transfer model predicted that ciprofloxacin AUD is related to the proportion of ESBL-producing E. coli two quarters later. In conclusion, excessive use of antibiotics was shown to affect the prevalence of resistant organisms in the future. Therefore, the control of antibiotics with antimicrobial stewardship programs should be considered to restrict antimicrobial resistance.
ScienceNature.com

Role of backbone strain in de novo design of complex α/β protein structures

We previously elucidated principles for designing ideal proteins with completely consistent local and non-local interactions which have enabled the design of a wide range of new αβ-proteins with four or fewer β-strands. The principles relate local backbone structures to supersecondary-structure packing arrangements of α-helices and β-strands. Here, we test the generality of the principles by employing them to design larger proteins with five- and six- stranded β-sheets flanked by α-helices. The initial designs were monomeric in solution with high thermal stability, and the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) structure of one was close to the design model, but for two others the order of strands in the β-sheet was swapped. Investigation into the origins of this strand swapping suggested that the global structures of the design models were more strained than the NMR structures. We incorporated explicit consideration of global backbone strain into the design methodology, and succeeded in designing proteins with the intended unswapped strand arrangements. These results illustrate the value of experimental structure determination in guiding improvement of de novo design, and the importance of consistency between local, supersecondary, and global tertiary interactions in determining protein topology. The augmented set of principles should inform the design of larger functional proteins.
Sciencecell.com

Uncoupling key determinants of hematopoietic stem cell engraftment through cell-specific and temporally controlled recipient conditioning

Inducible gene deletion of Gata2 rapidly and selectively depletes the HSC pool. Gata2 deletion constitutes efficient recipient conditioning for HSC transplantation. The model enables detection of HSC engraftment in a non-perturbed microenvironment. •. Transplantation without irradiation uniquely challenges homing properties of HSCs. Summary. Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are typically characterized...
ScienceNature.com

Desmoglein-2 harnesses a PDZ-GEF2/Rap1 signaling axis to control cell spreading and focal adhesions independent of cell–cell adhesion

Desmosomes have a central role in mediating extracellular adhesion between cells, but they also coordinate other biological processes such as proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis and migration. In particular, several lines of evidence have implicated desmosomal proteins in regulating the actin cytoskeleton and attachment to the extracellular matrix, indicating signaling crosstalk between cell–cell junctions and cell–matrix adhesions. In our study, we found that cells lacking the desmosomal cadherin Desmoglein-2 (Dsg2) displayed a significant increase in spreading area on both fibronectin and collagen, compared to control A431 cells. Intriguingly, this effect was observed in single spreading cells, indicating that Dsg2 can exert its effects on cell spreading independent of cell–cell adhesion. We hypothesized that Dsg2 may mediate cell–matrix adhesion via control of Rap1 GTPase, which is well known as a central regulator of cell spreading dynamics. We show that Rap1 activity is elevated in Dsg2 knockout cells, and that Dsg2 harnesses Rap1 and downstream TGFβ signaling to influence both cell spreading and focal adhesion protein phosphorylation. Further analysis implicated the Rap GEF PDZ-GEF2 in mediating Dsg2-dependent cell spreading. These data have identified a novel role for Dsg2 in controlling cell spreading, providing insight into the mechanisms via which cadherins exert non-canonical junction-independent effects.
ScienceNature.com

Distinctive responses in anterior temporal lobe and ventrolateral prefrontal cortex during categorization of semantic information

Semantic categorization is a fundamental ability in language as well as in interaction with the environment. However, it is unclear what cognitive and neural basis generates this flexible and context dependent categorization of semantic information. We performed behavioral and fMRI experiments with a semantic priming paradigm to clarify this. Participants conducted semantic decision tasks in which a prime word preceded target words, using names of animals (mammals, birds, or fish). We focused on the categorization of unique marine mammals, having characteristics of both mammals and fish. Behavioral experiments indicated that marine mammals were semantically closer to fish than terrestrial mammals, inconsistent with the category membership. The fMRI results showed that the left anterior temporal lobe was sensitive to the semantic distance between prime and target words rather than category membership, while the left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex was sensitive to the consistency of category membership of word pairs. We interpreted these results as evidence of existence of dual processes for semantic categorization. The combination of bottom-up processing based on semantic characteristics in the left anterior temporal lobe and top-down processing based on task and/or context specific information in the left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex is required for the flexible categorization of semantic information.
Sciencebiologydictionary.net

Myeloid Cell

A myeloid cell is any cell of the myeloid family, which is one of the two major groups of blood cells. All blood cells develop from hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow, which gives rise to two cell lineages; the myeloid cell line, and the lymphoid cell line. Cells...
ScienceNature.com

c-Met enforces proinflammatory and migratory features of human activated CD4 T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Therapeutic opportunities for pancreatic β-cell ER stress in diabetes mellitus

Diabetes mellitus is characterized by the failure of insulin-secreting pancreatic β-cells (or β-cell death) due to either autoimmunity (type 1 diabetes mellitus) or failure to compensate for insulin resistance (type 2 diabetes mellitus; T2DM). In addition, mutations of critical genes cause monogenic diabetes. The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is the primary site for proinsulin folding; therefore, ER proteostasis is crucial for both β-cell function and survival under physiological and pathophysiological challenges. Importantly, the ER is also the major intracellular Ca2+ storage organelle, generating Ca2+ signals that contribute to insulin secretion. ER stress is associated with the pathogenesis of diabetes mellitus. In this Review, we summarize the mutations in monogenic diabetes that play causal roles in promoting ER stress in β-cells. Furthermore, we discuss the possible mechanisms responsible for ER proteostasis imbalance with a focus on T2DM, in which both genetics and environment are considered important in promoting ER stress in β-cells. We also suggest that controlled insulin secretion from β-cells might reduce the progression of a key aspect of the metabolic syndrome, namely nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Finally, we evaluate potential therapeutic approaches to treat T2DM, including the optimization and protection of functional β-cell mass in individuals with T2DM.
HealthNature.com

Sustained effects of rapidly acting antidepressants require BDNF-dependent MeCP2 phosphorylation

The rapidly acting antidepressants ketamine and scopolamine exert behavioral effects that can last from several days to more than a week in some patients. The molecular mechanisms underlying the maintenance of these antidepressant effects are unknown. Here we show that methyl-CpG-binding protein 2 (MeCP2) phosphorylation at Ser421 (pMeCP2) is essential for the sustained, but not the rapid, antidepressant effects of ketamine and scopolamine in mice. Our results reveal that pMeCP2 is downstream of BDNF, a critical factor in ketamine and scopolamine antidepressant action. In addition, we show that pMeCP2 is required for the long-term regulation of synaptic strength after ketamine or scopolamine administration. These results demonstrate that pMeCP2 and associated synaptic plasticity are essential determinants of sustained antidepressant effects.
Sciencearxiv.org

Temporal Modes of Light in Satellite-to-Earth Quantum Communications

The photonic Temporal Mode (TM) represents a possible candidate for the delivery of viable multidimensional quantum communications. However, relative to other multidimensional quantum information carriers such as the Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM), the TM has received less attention. Moreover, in the context of the emerging quantum internet and satellite-based quantum communications, the TM has received no attention. In this work, we remedy this situation by considering the traversal through the satellite-to-Earth channel of single photons encoded in TM space. Our results indicate that for anticipated atmospheric conditions the photonic TM offers a promising avenue for the delivery of high-throughput quantum communications from a satellite to a terrestrial receiver. In particular, we show how these modes can provide for improved multiplexing performance and superior quantum key distribution in the satellite-to-Earth channel, relative to OAM single-photon states. The levels of TM discrimination that guarantee this outcome are outlined and implications of our results for the emerging satellite-based quantum internet are discussed.