SME IT report finds desire to incorporate biometrics in 2021

Nuclias Cloud-Managed Network Solution Facilitates Post-Pandemic Workforces to Optimize Business Operations. D-Link, a global leader in network technology solutions, has introduced their latest Cloud-enabled SD-WAN Gateway and mobile apps to their Nuclias Cloud network management solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Amidst the pandemic, many businesses struggle to maintain workforce productivity while transitioning to virtual work environments. The obstacles include cost constraints, lack of IT resources for network management, security concerns, application access, and social distancing regulations. D-Link’s Nuclias Cloud Networking Solution helps businesses resolve these issues and build the infrastructure needed to support a largely remote workforce while reducing cost, maximizing resources, and alleviating daily network management challenges. Small businesses owners are provided with cost-effective cloud networks that are quickly deployed and easily maintained, and track and trace features through the cloud-enabled access points improve visibility and business efficiency.