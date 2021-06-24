ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Bell, Ford

Since it first started airing back in 1997, a total 22 co-hosts have been recruited to The View, some sticking around for over a decade and others departing after just a season. Elisabeth Hasselbeck was one of the longer-serving cast members, giving her opinions on the talk show for 10 years. Though her on-air farewell in 2013 kept to the positive, the former co-host has since said that she felt totally blindsided when she was told that her contract would not be renewed. Keep reading to find out why she was so shocked and what producers say led to her departure.