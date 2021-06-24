Cancel
Celebrities

ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Bell, Ford

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Britney Spears tells judge: "I want my life back"; Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge; Harrison Ford injures shoulder on "Indiana Jones 5" set. (June 24)

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Tyler, SAG Awards, Spielberg

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler reveals cancer diagnosis; SAG Awards will return in February with 2-hour show; Spielberg's Amblin to make several films a year for Netflix. (June 22)
MusicDaily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Smith, Jolie, Foo Fighters

Will Smith releasing memoir "Will" in November; Angelina Jolie visits refugee camp in Burkina Faso; Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden with first event after pandemic closure. (June 21)
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Tells Judge She Wants Out of Conservatorship: “I’m Traumatized”. Britney Spears is angry, depressed and has been lying to her fans about being OK. In a fiery speech, she told the judge overseeing her longstanding conservatorship, “It’s my wish and my dream…. General News. 16 hours ago. By.
TV & Videosswiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: O'Brien, Oscars, Warren

Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude; Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson; Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter. (June 25)
Celebritieswgnradio.com

Dean’s Entertainment Report: Britney Spears speaks out during hearing, Harrison Ford injured, and more

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He talked about Britney Spears speaking out during her in-person hearing yesterday and sharing some very disturbing restrictions under her conservatorship, Harrison Ford got injured filming the new ‘Indiana Jones’ movie, the Pope meeting with Spiderman at the Vatican, and much more!
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: BET Awards, Theron, Springsteen

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards; Stars came out for a fundraising event benefiting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Saturday; Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway. (June 28)
Congress & Courtsshorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: R Kelly, Disneyland, Outkast

Judge signals that R. Kelly will likely get to keep new legal team for sex trafficking trial; Visitors delighted as Disneyland near Paris reopens; Big Boi lists Outkast's Dungeon on Airbnb. (June 18)
Celebritiesbasinlife.com

Showbiz News and Monday Night TV Lineup! Paul McCartney Turns 79!

Paul McCartney turned 79 on Friday! Happy Birthday!. Paul McCartney 79, Carol Kane 69, Blake Shelton 45. • Gena Rowlands is 91. Phylicia Rashad is 73. Ann Wilson of Heart is 71. Kathleen Turner is 67. Paula Abdul is 59. Boris Johnson is 57. Mia Sara (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) is 54. Jean Dujardin (The Artist) is 49. Poppy Montgomery (Unforgettable, Without a Trace) is 46. Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy) is 45. Zoe Saldana (Marvel films) is 43. Macklemore is 39. Paul Dano is 37. Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey’s Anatomy) is 32. Atticus Shaffer (The Middle) is 23.
Celebritiesnewsdey.com

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Pregnant With Baby #2!! (PICS)

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child, MTO News has learned. And her baby bump was on full display during her most recent performance. Cardi has been laying low in recent months – now we know why. The platinum selling female rap star has been staying out of the public eye. And MTO News has learned it’s because she’s trying to enjoy her pregnancy, with husband Offset.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This "The View" Host Was in "Shock" When She Was Let Go From the Show

Since it first started airing back in 1997, a total 22 co-hosts have been recruited to The View, some sticking around for over a decade and others departing after just a season. Elisabeth Hasselbeck was one of the longer-serving cast members, giving her opinions on the talk show for 10 years. Though her on-air farewell in 2013 kept to the positive, the former co-host has since said that she felt totally blindsided when she was told that her contract would not be renewed. Keep reading to find out why she was so shocked and what producers say led to her departure.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
NFLHello Magazine

Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately. Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show. It's more likely that...
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Tom Cruise’s Very Private Son, Connor Cruise, Posts Rare Selfie After Getting A New Haircut: Pic

Connor Cruise has shared a rare selfie, as he debuted a fresh new ‘do just in time for summer. See the pic of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son!. Connor Cruise, the son of actors Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, has proved he’s ready for summer with a brand new hair cut. The 26-year-old, who was adopted by the former Hollywood power couple, posted a rare snap to his Instagram Story on June 8 — see the photo here. “New face, who dis?” he joked in the caption which showed him sporting a fresh, much shorter, cut.
CelebritiesEW.com

How Hollywood's first out gay star chose love over career

In 1930, the wisecracking matinee idol William "Billy" Haines was America's top box office star — and openly gay. The Show People star regularly hit the town, including Hollywood premieres and parties, with his live-in partner, Jimmie Shields. But in 1933, as the Motion Picture Production Code ushered in narrow morality guidelines, MGM tyrant Louis B. Mayer issued an ultimatum: break up with Shields for a studio-arranged marriage or lose his career. Haines chose Shields.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.