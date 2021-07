Microsoft is leveraging its agreement with OpenAI to radically change the nature of low-code development with its first AI-powered code completion tool. OpenAI is an AI research organization, founded on the principle of researching AI in a safe, responsible way. OpenAI’s GPT-3 is one of the leading natural language models, and it runs exclusively on Microsoft Azure. Microsoft also has an exclusive license to the GPT-3 code, giving it wide latitude to incorporate the model in its own products.