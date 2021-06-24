Cancel
MLB

Yankees win over Royals Wednesday

Hutch Post
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. The lead changed three times in the...

