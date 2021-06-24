Yankees win over Royals Wednesday

The over is 6-0-1 in the last seven meetings between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. The over/under for today's series finale is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Kansas City’s Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34) has allowed at least five earned runs in each of his last three starts. He has struggled with command lately, as he has issued at least three walks in four of his previous six starts. The Yankees are one of the most patient teams in baseball, entering this contest ranked in the top-five in the league in walks. Thus, it would behoove Keller to attack the strike zone today. Despite Keller’s ineffectiveness of late, the under is 3-0-1 in Keller’s last four starts as an underdog. He is 4-3 with a 4.75 ERA in seven road starts and is 2-4 with a 7.97 ERA in eight home starts. In addition, the under is 6-0-1 in Keller’s last seven road starts, with the total set between 9.0-10.5 runs. New York counters with Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59), who held the Royals scoreless through seven innings while striking out 11 in a 2018 start. Taillon’s numbers at home are not at all bad, as he is 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in eight home starts. On the road is where Taillon gets into trouble, as he is 0-3 with an 11.12 ERA in five road starts. The over is 5-0 in Taillon’s last five starts versus a team with a losing record.