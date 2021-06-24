Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NSS Presents Gwynne Shotwell Top Award at the Online 2021 International Space Development Conference

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC (NSS PR) — The National Space Society is proud to announce the presentation of the prestigious Wernher von Braun Memorial Award to SpaceX President and CEO Gwynne Shotwell at its annual International Space Development Conference®, which will be held virtually this year from June 24 through the 27th. Ms. Shotwell will speak on the future of SpaceX's endeavors and on the development and exploration of cislunar space.

parabolicarc.com
