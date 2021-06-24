Cancel
Politics

Garaway board approves contract for inspection of bleachers

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 4 days ago

KEY ACTION The board entered into a contract with Farnham Equipment Co. for inspection of all indoor and outdoor bleachers. Discussion: All types of bleachers in the school district, including elementary school, middle school and high school. football field, baseball and softball fields, will be inspected at a cost of $2,310.

