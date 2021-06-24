Garaway board approves contract for inspection of bleachers

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items, including personnel matters during the first meeting of June. Supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year were approved as follows: Betty Ann Wolfe, high school yearbook advisor; Kelly Drummer, middle school yearbook advisor; Samantha Carroll, high school newspaper advisor; Lisa Froehlich, middle school newspaper advisor; Jennifer Henson, lead mentor; Calee Pickens, 8th grade class advisor; Janel Kennedy, quiz team advisor and junior class advisor; Sarah Lee, TAG coordinator; Toney Dingess, head band director; Nicholas Michael, assistant high school instrumental music director; Abby Harris, high school student council advisor and senior class advisor; Tom Cremeans, CTE lead instructor; Richelle Jose’, Spanish National Honor Society advisor.