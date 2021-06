Have we lost our ability to laugh at ourselves? I long for days of old, when people weren’t so easily offended, jaded, and angry. I am tired of the infighting, the bickering, the backstabbing, the dishonesty, the name calling, and the chaos of our culture. I’m tired of hearing people speak ill of one another. I’m tired of the division in our politics. I’m tired of the division in our churches. The dissensions of the world seem to be ever increasing, and I often wonder where God is in all of it. Doesn’t God want our world to be at peace?