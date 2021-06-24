Looking for a feline friend? Here are some tips for Adopt a Shelter Cat Month from Best Friends Animal Society
Cats star in some of the most viral videos on the Internet and some even grow to celebrity status on Instagram with millions of followers (looking at you, Nala Cat). Yet some of the coolest cats remain undiscovered at shelters and rescues across the country. Since cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69% of animals killed in shelters, it’s crucial to find them loving homes.inglewoodtoday.com