Inglewood, CA

Inglewood City Council Summary

By Francis Taylor Senior Writer
inglewoodtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekly Inglewood City Council Meetings have been very brief over the last several weeks as the council members swiftly discharge the business on the agenda. At the same time, Inglewood residents have not been permitted to attend the council meetings because of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, but have been allowed to call in to participate in the meeting by telephone or by submitting their questions and concerns in advance to the City Clerk. Interested persons are also able to view the actual meetings on cable television.

inglewoodtoday.com
