Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

C4 doc to tell The Wanted star’s cancer story

By Oli Hammett
c21media.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s Channel 4 has commissioned a feature-length documentary from Spun Gold TV about former boyband member Tom Parker’s battle with brain cancer and his attempts to organise a benefit concert to fight the disease. The as-yet-untitled 75-minute film will air as part of the pubcaster’s upcoming block of programming...

www.c21media.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wanted#Doc#Brain Cancer#Channel 4#Gold Tv#All3media International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Gold
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Cancerdigitalspy.com

The Wanted's Tom Parker making Channel 4 documentary on cancer battle

The Wanted star Tom Parker is making a documentary about his battle with cancer for Channel 4, which will cover him attempting to organise a charity concert to raise funds for important research. The one-off special will follow Tom's home life and see him explore possible treatments, meet other patients,...
Celebritieswestplainsdailyquill.net

New documentary tells Brian Wilson's survival story

NEW YORK (AP) — The tragedies of Brian Wilson's life is a rock ‘n’ roll story . The postscript — that he's a survivor nearing age 80 who appears to be supported personally and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Celebritiescosmicbook.news

Doctor Who: Olly Alexander Rumored To Replace Jodie Whittaker

It's claimed the next time Doctor Who regenerates, the Timelord will be played by gay actor Olly Alexander, a first for the series, as Jodie Whittaker is said to be departing the show. The rumor comes from various UK tabloid sites where it is also claimed Russell T. Davies, known...
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Who is Eboni Nichols? Age and career of Queen Latifah's partner explored

Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards yesterday (Sunday, 27 June). Following the honour, the singer paid tribute to the people who have supported her over the years, including her business partner Shakim Compere. Now some are curious to know more about her partner Eboni Nichols’s age and her career so far.
Worldpatriotunitednews.com

Princess Diana Bombshell Revealed

Its been nearly 24 years since her death, both of her sons are grown and married, she has grandchildren that she never met. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a suspicious car-accident on August 31st 1997. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge celebrated their ten-year anniversary just days ago, mere weeks after the passing of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh we take a look back at a Princess who seemd to know: she would never be Queen.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Er, Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton to Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping that Lilibet Diana would be the person to bring the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened—at least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly. 😬
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Katherine Schwarzenegger Finally Posted Baby's Face On Instagram... It Just Wasn't Her Own

Time definitely flies, as Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have officially been married for two years now. The few couple of years have already been eventful for the two, as a chunk of their married life has been spent in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Schwarzenegger considers it a blessing to have spent this time with her hubby. It’s not just the two of them, though, as the couple welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria, back in August. Fans have been clamoring to get a peak at the baby girl, but Schwarzenegger and Pratt have yet to reveal her little face. Schwarzenegger did, however, recently showed off an adorable baby’s face on Instagram -- it just wasn’t her daughter’s.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle decided to show her daughter Lilibet

Details of Harry’s upcoming visit to Britain have been revealed. From the moment Meghan Markle became a mother for the second time, her fans are waiting for her to finally share with them the first picture of her baby girl. However, about two weeks have passed since the birth of the Prince and Duchess’s daughter, and Meghan and Harry still have not published her photo on their website. It was believed that little Lilibet, as her parents called her, was not seen by anyone except the parents themselves and the doctors who helped her to be born. However, it turned out that this was not the case.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.