Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Apple TV+, Harmon explore Strange Planet

By Oli Hammett
c21media.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal streamer Apple TV+ has ordered an adult animated show created by Dan Harmon and adapted from Nathan Pyle’s Strange Planet comic strips. Harmon, creator of Community and Rick & Morty, is also executive producing the show, along with Pyle, showrunner Amalia Levari, Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle. They...

www.c21media.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rick Morty#Strange Planet#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesCult of Mac

Apple TV+ prepares a visit to Nathan Pyle’s whimsical Strange Planet

Dan Harmon will reportedly turn Nathan Pyle’s humorous Strange Planet webcomic into an Apple TV+ animated series. This will combine a comic that’s already become a series of best-selling graphic novels with the creator/writer of Rick and Morty. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty Co-Creator to Strange Planet Fans: I Come In Peace

Yesterday, fans of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet learned that Pyle and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon would be teaming up for an animated adaptation of the webcomic & graphic novel for Apple TV+. Featuring stories focusing on big-eyed, brightish-blue aliens on a planet that could be Earth's cousin, the series follows their day-to-day activities where even the simple act of sunbathing and sneezing take on some epically different takes- like "sun damage" and "face fluid explosions." Not long after the news of the straight-to-series order was announced, Harmon took to Instagram to formally introduce himself to Strange Planet fans and reassure them that the series will be Pyle's take and not his via Harmon's "You Are Here to Help Nathan" rule.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Apple will produce an animated series based on Nathan Pyle’s ‘Strange Planet’ webcomic

Apple is adapting Nathan Pyle’s webcomic and series of best-selling graphic novels into an animated TV+ series, according to . Started in 2019, Strange Planet follows a group of blue aliens who describe the activities they’re doing in unusual ways. For example, in one strip they say of a cat, “If we gently admire the softness, we don’t experience the sharpness.” The webcomic is immensely popular on Instagram, where more than 6.1 million accounts follow it.
Comicssideshow.com

Strange Planet Animated Series Adaptation

Since early 2019, comic book creator Nathan W. Pyle has been working on a unique series called Strange Planet. The comics have followed genderless aliens confronted with the strange aspects of modern human life. It’s characterized by its heartwarming and wholesome themes, along with its humorous reframing of everyday events, like petting a dog or binge watching a TV show.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Offers Waldron Loki Love; "Community" Hope?

When he's not busy being a mover-and-a-shaker in the cutthroat world of adult animation with upcoming projects Krapopolis for FOX and an adaptation of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet for Apple TV+, or in the middle of rolling out the fifth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon does find time to watch a little television. In this case, it's Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki– if for no other reason than the connection the two shows have. See, Michael Waldron (Heels) is the writer of Loki and the Emmy Award-winning producer of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode "The Vat of Acid Episode" (as well as the writer & producer of "The Old Man and the Seat"). Harmon took to Instagram to have a little fun with the connection they have (and contrary to what Harmon thinks, the joke still pretty much works for us) before praising the series and threatening to drunkenly demand more.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Foundation' on Apple TV+: Everything We Know

Apple TV+ may set the sci-fi genre on the path to greatness or to ruin with the premiere of its new series Foundation. The studio is adapting a series of classic sci-fi books by author Isaac Asimov in one of the most ambitious projects of the prestige TV era. While it is expected to debut soon, there is still plenty of mystery surrounding Foundation.
TV & VideosMac Observer

Apple TV+: How The World of ‘Physical’ Was Created

In a new video, the cast and crew of new Apple TV+ show Physical reveal how they recreated 1980s California. Writer and showrunner Annie Weismann explains how her own experience with eating disorders influenced the show. The stars, including Rose Byrne and Rory Scovel, also explain what it was like heading back to 1981. The first episodes are available to subscribers now, with new ones landing each Friday, and the show is very much worth watching.
TV Seriesscreentimes.net

Up Next: This Week's Apple TV Releases

Loren Bouchard's Central Park is back for season 2! Catch up with the Tillerman family and see what Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen have been cooking up. Bolder, more focused and still with just as many funny lines as catchy tunes, you can check out our recommended review here. The premiere is a triple bill featuring a stunning episode 3.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
TV SeriesDecider

Best TV Shows of 2021… So Far

It’s hard to start a piece about the best TV of 2021 so far without mentioning the obvious elephant in the room: television is all great! Yaaaaay!. Just kidding, the elephant is obviously the Gary, the COVID pachyderm, who continued to tromp around the China Shop that was entertainment for the first half of this year. Though the firehose that is streaming and broadcast TV didn’t twist up the way it did in the first half of 2020, we started to see the effects of that stoppage as streamers almost imperceptibly slowed down the amount of content they were distributing, and productions that booted up found creative (and some not so creative) ways to deal with new protocols for shooting during a pandemic. Yes, I used an elephant metaphor and a hose metaphor in the same paragraph. Deal with it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Max Rosenthal, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Actor, Dies at 95

Actor Max Rosenthal has died at age 95. Rosenthal appeared in the popular television show “Everybody Loves Raymond” from 2002 to 2004. During his time on the show starring Ray Romano, Rosenthal played the character named Max. He also appeared in a short film called “Set Set Spike.” The film centered around a single mother and her morning rituals that included volleyball-inspired exercises. Most recently, Max appeared on his son Phil’s show as himself. The show, “Somebody Feed Phil” follows Phil Rosenthal around the world as he tried different food. Phil also worked as an actor and creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

‘Penguin Town’ Netflix Special Explores the Strange Life of Africa's Endangered Penguins

Each year, on the shores of South Africa, an invasion happens. Only, this invasion isn’t malicious or deadly, though it is decidedly inconvenient. The invaders? An endangered breed of African penguins who travel to South Africa in order to breed. Netflix’s new docuseries, Penguin Town, explores this modern-day March of the Penguins and sheds light on the plight of these unusually bold birds.